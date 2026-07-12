Forthcoming Book: Keeping the Score: JC Davis and the Crafting of Australian Sports Journalism

Martin Chandler | 8:24am BST 12 July 2026

Prologue: The Observer from the Fray

It has been eighty-five years since John Corbett (JC) Davis last set down his pen, yet until now, no comprehensive biography has captured the life of the man who essentially invented the modern Australian sporting narrative. This absence from the historical record is a curious silence, given that for over fifty years – from 1886 to 1940 – his was the most prestigious and authoritative voice in the New South Wales press. While the stars he anointed as heroes have their names etched in bronze, Davis, one of the architects of their immortality, has remained in the shadows. This biography seeks to bridge that gap, documenting a life that was not only a career in journalism but a half-century watch over the birth of a nation.

As the historian Chris Cunneen has observed in his analysis of Sydney’s sporting press, Davis did not merely observe the play; he identified and shaped the very sporting agendas that Australians followed. Writing for The Referee under the famous pseudonyms “Not Out” (cricket) and “The Cynic” (Rugby), he possessed a unique authority to determine the significance of a match or the quality of a player. Cunneen highlights that through these personas, Davis held the power to create and immortalise sporting heroes, transforming talented sportspeople into enduring national icons in the minds of his readership. In an era before the broadcast age, his prose was the primary lens through which the public viewed and assessed their champions.

Davis was not a solitary figure; he was the primary architect of a formidable editorial engine. At the Referee, he sat among a coterie of journalists who similarly professionalised their respective codes. Notable among his contemporaries at the paper were Richard Coombes, the “Grand Old Man” of Australian Olympism, WF Corbett, boxing analyst without peer, and Jack Dexter, esteemed racing writer who commanded authority under the byline “Pilot.” While these journalists valued a detached, forensic distance from the athletes and thoroughbreds they covered, their writing was defined by a remarkably engaging and intimate style. They possessed the rare ability to marry technical mastery with a conversational warmth that made the reader feel they were a trusted confidant in the inner circle of the sporting world. It was this authoritative and deeply accessible voice that anchored The Referee in the daily lives of tens of thousands of Australians for decades, and within this prestigious office, Davis stood as an equal among giants.

Despite the professional detachment required of a premier journalist and conscientious editor, the man behind the byline remained fundamentally warm. In a poignant eulogy delivered at the 2014 funeral of his last surviving child, Margaret, she was noted as always remembering her father as a “real doll” – a very caring and accommodating father who was full of joy for the world, spirited, and consistently optimistic for the future. This personal warmth was reflected in the deep admiration and trust which was given willingly by the sportspeople with whom he engaged throughout his long career. While Davis was uncompromisingly honest in his appraisals of both form and behaviour, athletes of many codes respected his judgement because they knew it was rooted in a profound understanding of their game’s inherent fairness. He was acutely conscious that the vicissitudes of sport knew no favourites; champions could be unmade as quickly as they were anointed, and it was this balanced, stoic perspective that made his word the definitive law of the Australian sporting field.

It is perhaps this very professionalism – his tendency to remain the detached, clinical but sympathetic observer – which has contributed to his eighty-five-year eclipse. Davis was so successful at centering the athlete that he effectively became a ghost in his own columns. He possessed a quiet Jesuit discipline, a product of his time at St Aloysius’ College where the focus was primarily on the discernment of the facts rather than the ego of the writer. He applied a scholarly rigour to the rugby field, the cricket pitch, the boxing ring, the athletics track and the swimming pool, treating a tactical error or a mistimed swing, stroke or tackle with the same gravity as a theologian might treat a lapse in logic. In an era that featured many examples of boisterous, personality-driven journalism, Davis was the calm, forensic centre.

Although Jack Davis was born at Araluen, in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales in 1868, he was, in a factual sense, hardly a boy from the bush. While the geography of his birth was defined by the rugged spurs of the Araluen Valley and nearby Braidwood, his formative development took place largely as a teenager immersed in the energy of the Sydney metropolis. It was in the city that Davis learned the mechanics of his trade – the pace of the printing presses, the urgency of the urban telegram, and the requirements of professional journalism. He was a creature of the modern city, shaped more by the industrial pulse of a growing capital than by the slower rhythms of pastoral life.

However, despite his metropolitan career, Davis’s fundamental outlook remained anchored by the practical environment of his home. He was the product of a father whose quiet work ethic as a miner, innkeeper and family breadwinner was defined by steady persistence, and a mother whose own stoicism offered a consistent, reliable presence. This domestic influence – a quiet, unsentimental approach to effort and responsibility – was further refined by his education, where the Jesuit focus on disciplined thought sharpened his natural aptitude. It was this specific blend of a grounded upbringing and structured schooling that produced the exceptional reporter and analyst that he became. As a careful observer of events, Davischannelled these influences into his writing, possessing the unique ability to see the ‘scrum’ of everyday life in Sydney as being just as challenging and significant as a Test match against England.

Davis was the bridge between two Australias. Born in the final, frantic years of the gold-fever frontier, he lived to see the nation become an urban, industrial power. He was the man who translated the rugged code of the Araluen diggings – the epicentre of his parents’ world for the first half of their marriage – into the sophisticated language of the Sydney press. He taught a generation of Australians how to move from the bush to the city without losing the fundamental grit that defined them. He did not report on sport; his work provided a consistent point of reference for a nation undergoing rapid change across its history.

The Great War of 1914–1918 forced a profound shift in this national conversation, turning Davis’s focus from the playing fields of Sydney to the battlefields of Europe and the Middle East. He watched as the sporting manhood he had celebrated traded their cricket whites and rugger uniforms for khaki, witnessing the very athletes he had anointed as heroes become part of a grim global struggle. Davis did not remain a neutral bystander; he was a vocal advocate for the recruitment effort, using his influential platform to encourage sportsmen to answer the call of duty. During these years, his writing played a vital role in maintaining a sense of home and continuity; sport was no longer merely a pastime, but a symbol of the resilience and fair play that Australians carried across the oceans and into the trenches. In the aftermath of the conflict, as a shell-shocked nation sought to rebuild, Davis used his position to help sport reclaim its place as a healing force and a vital expression of national resilience.

Davis’s life (1868–1941) was a seventy-two-year span that witnessed a world transforming at a speed his parents could never have imagined. As a product of this ‘Great Transition’, he observed from his Sydney CBD office the optimism of Federation in 1901 and the industrial upheaval that saw the horse give way to the internal combustion engine. He recorded the triumphs of the ‘Air Age’ and the hum of the first wireless broadcasts, of which he partook, all while the global economy shifted toward the consumer-driven markets of the 20th Century. He bridged the gap between the raw energy of the Araluen diggings and the refinement of the Sydney press, navigating the shifting diplomatic waters of the Ashes and the Bodyline controversy with a forensic, steady hand. Through the trauma of war and the crushing weight of the Great Depression, he remained a constant, authoritative presence for several generations of Australians. This biography finally brings Davis out of the archives to explain why his perspective remained so vital for fifty years: he was the man who kept the score while Australia found its footing and its soul.