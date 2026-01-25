England vs Australia 4th Test 2025: How the Boxing Day Clash Shaped the Ashes Series

Callum Niland | 12:00am GMT 25 January 2026

The Boxing Day Test remains one of the most iconic traditions in cricket, and the Ashes meeting between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground once again carried significant weight. Played on December 26, the fourth Test at the MCG proved to be a pivotal moment as the series progressed toward its conclusion.

Australia's home advantage and long-standing record at the 'G meant they entered the match as favourites, a factor that shaped expectations among fans and analysts alike.

MCG Pitch Report and Typical Boxing Day Conditions

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is widely regarded as one of the premier venues in world cricket. Traditionally, the pitch offers early assistance to pace bowlers, particularly with the new ball, before flattening out and becoming more batter-friendly as the Test progresses. As wear sets in, spinners can also come into play later in the match.

First-innings totals at the MCG often hover around the low-300s, although conditions and team balance can cause notable variation. December weather in Melbourne is typically warm, which can test the stamina of fast bowlers and occasionally bring reverse swing into the game as the match wears on.

England’s Talking Points at the MCG

England continued with their aggressive Bazball philosophy, using intent and tempo to challenge Australia’s bowlers. Their batting lineup is capable of scoring quickly, while their pace attack is built to exploit bounce and movement on Australian surfaces.

With several Tests already completed before the Melbourne clash, England’s position in the series shaped their approach at the MCG.

Australia’s Strengths and Selection Questions

Australia has long treated the MCG as a stronghold, and their comfort in home conditions often becomes more pronounced as a series develops. Ahead of the Test, players such as Steve Smith and Labuschagne for Australia, along with Joe Root for England, were among those commonly discussed in top-batsman markets.

The pace attack is another major strength, with depth and variety provided by Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. As the pitch ages, Nathan Lyon’s off-spin could also play an increasingly important role in controlling scoring and creating opportunities.

Key Tactical Battles

New-ball battles: The opening overs will be vital, as seamers look to exploit early movement and set the tone.



Middle-order conversions: Batters who get in must make their starts count as conditions ease.



Spin and part-timers: As the surface flattens and fatigue sets in, captains may rely more on spin options.



Fielding standards: Over five days, sharp fielding can swing momentum and save crucial runs.



Market Expectations Around the Boxing Day Test

Over/Under markets: First-innings totals around the 300-run mark are a common reference point at the MCG, given the batting depth on both sides.

Expert Prediction

Australia’s familiarity with the MCG and its strong home record were widely viewed as key factors going into the Boxing Day Test. In practice, the match underlined how conditions, experience, and crowd support can influence momentum at the ‘G during an Ashes series. With the final Test bringing the series to a close, the Boxing Day clash at the MCG stands out as a key moment that helped shape the direction of the Ashes.