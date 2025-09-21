Emerging stars India cricket fans should watch out for in India’s home season

Adam Melvin | 12:01am BST 21 September 2025

Every new Indian Premier League cricket season offers rays of hope in the search for new heroes. The 2025 edition promises more, especially with emerging stars India players that will boost excitement among fans. From Suryavanshi making a debut at 13 to Arya’s balling 103 off 42 balls, expect the rise of new, top-rated athletes. Statistics show that teams have invested ₹639.15 crore to sign 120 Indian nationals and 62 overseas talents. The India womens team is also a beneficiary.

The Indian Home Season 2025 Calendar

The India mens team will begin the home season for 2025. They will play in South Africa’s white ball matches, serving as a testing ground for young bowlers and batters under international lights. However, the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025 will serve as a domestic challenge to search for new prospects.

West Indies Tour

Date Match Venue Time October 2-6 1st Test Ahmedabad 9:30 am October 10-14 2nd Test Kolkata 9:30 am

South Africa Whiteball Matches

Date Match Venue Time November 14-18 1st Test New Delhi 9:30 am November 22-26 2nd Test Guwahati 9:30 am November 30 1st ODI Ranchi 1:30 pm December 3 2nd ODI Raipur 1:30 pm December 6 3rd ODI Vizag 1:30 pm December 9 1st T20I Cuttack 7:00 pm December 11 2nd T20I New Chandigarh 7:00 pm December 14 3rd T20I Dharamsala 7:00 pm December 17 4th T20I Lucknow 7:00 pm December 19 5th T20I Ahmedabad 7:00 pm

This calendar is also important for the India womens team. They will aim for increased exposure with their impressive record. Their campaign begins immediately after their outing at the upcoming 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup tournament.

Australia Tour of India

Date Match Venue Time September 14 1st ODI Chennai 1:30 pm September 17 2nd ODI Chennai 1:30 pm September 20 3rd ODI Chennai 1:30 pm

Uncapped players India: Names to Watch out for in the India Home Season 2025

The start of the season already shows significant promise for new stars. With the South Africa Whiteball matches coming up, it will be a chance for India’s men’s team to field fringe players cricket fans have fallen in love with. This is also the opportunity to test the young talent India teams have signed under international pressure.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals). The youngster made a debut for Bihar against Mumbai at only 12 years and 284 days old. His aggressive batting strength will be one to watch for.

Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants). Yadav was signed for ₹11 crore and will start at IPL 2025. His record-breaking 155.8 kph delivery at IPL 2024 could earn him a spot on the Ranji Tour 2025. However, he is currently battling a lumbar stress injury.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Kolkata Knight Riders). Angkrish’s performance at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup was superb. He made 278 runs in 6 innings.

India Womens Team: Stars Waiting for a Chance

Like the India mens team, the women’s squad is at a defining phase of growth. Their home advantage as they host the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 means there’s a chance for emerging stars India to receive recognition. The Women’s Premier League, which began in February 2025, is already revealing fringe players cricket lovers in India look forward to.

G. Kamalini (Mumbai Indians). Kamalini is a top-rated wicketkeeper-batter who holds the record for the highest run-scorer at the Women’s U-15 Day Trophy. She made 458 runs in 8 matches. Another notable performance was scoring an 80-run knock off 61 balls against India Women U-19 A.

Prema Rawat (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). Rawat’s performance at the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2024, including an unbeaten 32 runs, makes her a player to watch out for.

