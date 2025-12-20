Dear Jamie: an exchange of letters with his Mother, Bernadette.

Peter Kettle | 1:13am GMT 20 December 2025

I had a dream…a surreal one.

And when I woke up I felt it was real, so sound were the cricketing facts.





Mother: So glad that you’re now having a game in Adelaide against Australia’s full strength First Eleven – even though it’s unbearably hot there and you departed the crease in the first innings in controversial circumstances when well set to inflict permanent damage on the old enemy.

Jamie: Actually, Mum, the Aussies are without two of their biggest stars – Steve Smith who takes our Jofra Archer with mocking ease and gobbles everything in the slips, plus Josh Hazlewood who is two grades ahead of that metronome Scott Boland who, unfairly, delivers on a handkerchief time and again.

Mother: Oh…Well, I did admire the hand that Usman Khawaja played, even when batting at number four, out of his usual position. Now has an average I find of 43.6 I see…impressive indeed. A key member of the team.

Jamie: Err…he’d been dropped after the Brisbane Test (which he missed due to back soreness) but, after recovering, came into the Adelaide match because Steve Smith was suffering dizziness and not balancing too good on his feet. Perhaps a consequence of too much celebrating after the initial match in Perth. He’s getting on, Khawaja…just had his 39th birthday.

Mother: Still…not that old, your cricket-loving uncle Terry was still scoring centuries on a regular basis well into his forties.

And that Pat Cummins is continuing on relentlessly, match after match…must be a bit of a nightmare for all the England boys!

Jamie: A nightmare all right, Mum. Though he hasn’t sent down a ball in any kind of match for a long time…cos of bone stress in his lower back…hasn’t featured since playing against the West Indies back in July.

Mother: I see…but I expect you will have a match against the Aussies’ first choice team in the hallowed Boxing Day match in Melbourne.

Jamie: Nearly right, Mum. Josh Hazlewood will be missing though – he’s been ruled out for the rest of the series with hamstring and Achilles tendon issues.

Mother: That’s a blow…in a double sense, then. Was hoping to receive a photo of both teams at full strength on Boxing Day!

I’ll have to console myself this will be something to look forward to during the next Ashes series…at home in a couple of years’ time. I’ll bring my camera for the Lord’s Test. That’s a promise!

Jamie: Be nice, Mum…though Captain Stokes has told me I’m no certainty for that series unless I get plenty of “dog” into my batting.

Mother: Some dog, eh…that shouldn’t be a worry. Our Golden Retriever will be happy to retrieve the balls you hit on the beach at Polzeath when holidaying there in late-March. And you could ask Mr Boycott to come down and give you some coaching.

Jamie: Oh…Boys, yes…most definitely. That would be great…a brilliant coach, by all accounts.

Mother: Well, Jamie, I must be getting on…do send me a post card from Melbourne. One of Luna Park would be nice.

Jamie: Sure thing, Mum. I’ll pose with Brendon and Ben, eating a melting chocolate ice cream. My favourite treat!