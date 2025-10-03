DB & WG – An Iconoclastic Pair

Peter Kettle | 7:07am BST 03 October 2025

We rarely publish poetry, though PK sent us this reflection on two of cricket’s greatest icons, WG Grace and DG Bradman. We thought you might enjoy something different.

DB rather than Don Bradman,

adds flair don’t you think?

It differentiates this unconventional,

creative, high speed scorer from the

mass of other high profile players.

One whom Marylebone Cricket Club

twice offered its presidency.

“DB” rightly puts him on

an acknowledgement par

with that equally dominant

figure of his own era , WG-

Dr William Gilbert Grace –

the greatest influence on

the modern game’s emergence.







“The Don”- in contrast to “DB”-

is restrained and reverential in style.

He himself got sick in the head

from such deferential treatment.

This new handle I’m sure

he’d heartily approve of –

a term of endearment

into the bargain.

It might start a universal trend –

have MCC members, in both hemispheres,

muttering “DB” between overs,

and school children never hearing

anything else –

“Bradman”, who’s he?

Even the pavilion tea lady getting

chummy with “DB”. Soon feels

she knows him intimately.

And, yes, DB-WG a rhyming couplet!

I foresee photos of the pair side-by-side

on cereal packets and on aeroplane logos:

– definitely on Prime Ministers socks

– perhaps even on rainbows