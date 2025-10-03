DB & WG – An Iconoclastic PairPeter Kettle |
We rarely publish poetry, though PK sent us this reflection on two of cricket’s greatest icons, WG Grace and DG Bradman. We thought you might enjoy something different.
DB rather than Don Bradman,
adds flair don’t you think?
It differentiates this unconventional,
creative, high speed scorer from the
mass of other high profile players.
One whom Marylebone Cricket Club
twice offered its presidency.
“DB” rightly puts him on
an acknowledgement par
with that equally dominant
figure of his own era , WG-
Dr William Gilbert Grace –
the greatest influence on
the modern game’s emergence.
“The Don”- in contrast to “DB”-
is restrained and reverential in style.
He himself got sick in the head
from such deferential treatment.
This new handle I’m sure
he’d heartily approve of –
a term of endearment
into the bargain.
It might start a universal trend –
have MCC members, in both hemispheres,
muttering “DB” between overs,
and school children never hearing
anything else –
“Bradman”, who’s he?
Even the pavilion tea lady getting
chummy with “DB”. Soon feels
she knows him intimately.
And, yes, DB-WG a rhyming couplet!
I foresee photos of the pair side-by-side
on cereal packets and on aeroplane logos:
– definitely on Prime Ministers socks
– perhaps even on rainbows
