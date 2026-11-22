D3 Trophy 2026-27: Format, Teams & Schedule in Bangladesh

Hugo Eipper | 12:00am GMT 22 November 2026

D3 trophy 2026-27: How Bangladesh’s new cricket tournament works

For years, Bangladeshi cricket has resembled a house with a solid foundation, built on the passion of its fans, but with a domestic calendar that, much like a leaky roof, has long been in need of repair. While the national team consistently drew capacity crowds for international series, domestic tournaments often remained in the shadows – fragmented, lacking a compelling narrative, and devoid of a sustainable commercial logic. In the autumn of 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), under the leadership of president Tamim Iqbal, took a bold step, one unprecedented in South Asia on this scale. The familiar, yet clearly faltering, system has been replaced by the Domestic 3 Trophy (D3 Trophy), a tournament that brings three distinct formats under a single franchise-based brand.

The concept is ambitious: six corporate franchises, Walton, ACME Laboratories, ACE Blue Star, Citizens Bank, Seven Rings Cement, and Fortune Group, have secured teams through three-year agreements. Each project is fronted by an “icon player”, assigned via a draft process: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Walton), Towhid Hridoy (Fortune Group), Mosaddek Hossain (ACME), Mushfiqur Rahim (Seven Rings Cement), Nurul Hasan Sohan (ACE Blue Star), and Mohammad Naim Sheikh (Citizens Bank).

Instead of the traditional division into separate, unrelated leagues, each of these six teams will compete across three formats during the 2026–27 season:

T20, beginning on December 15, 2026 (with matches hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium in Barishal)

First-class (four-day cricket), scheduled for January 2027

List A (50-over one-day cricket), concluding the cycle in May 2027

To assemble squads of 23 players, with a single roster serving all three formats, the BCB held a unique points-based auction in late October 2026, in which each franchise operated with a virtual budget of 10 crore points. Fans in the region are already accustomed to planning their sporting calendar months, whether by checking the WPL 2027 schedule or following other major tournaments across the subcontinent. As Tamim Iqbal aptly put it, the BCB’s primary goal is to “bring colour and excitement back to the country’s domestic cricket.” Yet this raises the central question analysts from Dhaka to Mumbai are asking: are we witnessing a profound structural transformation, or is this merely an attractive facade concealing the same old problems?

What is the D3 trophy and what does it change?

To understand the scale of this initiative, one must look at what Bangladesh is moving away from. Until the 2026–27 season, the country’s domestic calendar suffered from chronic incoherence. The traditional regional National Cricket League (NCL) was in place, alongside the four-day and one-day Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) tournaments, while the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) dominated the shorter format.

The problem was that these competitions existed in entirely different worlds. The BPL, much like Australia’s WBBL, attracted significant attention and capital. Yet, it remained an isolated T20 spectacle that in recent years frequently made headlines for the wrong reasons: financial turmoil, unstable ownership, and questions about the game’s integrity. Meanwhile, the BCL’s first-class and List A tournaments, intended to develop talent for the Test and ODI national teams, drew nearly empty stands, minimal media coverage, and little incentive for top-tier stars to participate.

The D3 Trophy radically reshapes this landscape. The new tournament absorbs the BCL’s four-day and one-day segments, as well as the NCL’s T20 format, effectively filling the void left by the suspended BPL in the 2026–27 calendar. While the classic regional NCL, featuring the country’s eight divisions, remains a foundational first tier, the elite level of domestic cricket has now consolidated around six franchises.

In total, the D3 season will feature 42 matches: 19 T20 games, 16 List A fixtures, and 7 four-day encounters. The BCB’s logic is clear: if fans and sponsors grow accustomed to a specific team’s brand during the fast-paced T20 matches in December, they are far more likely to continue following those same colours and players into January and May. For the first time in the country’s history, the longer format is shedding its status as the “poor relation” and becoming part of a unified commercial and sporting product. This consolidation clearly illustrates cricket’s profound impact on the Bangladeshi economy, with each tournament generating its own commercial value chain, from ticket sales to media rights. To ensure they don’t miss any key clashes in such a packed schedule, modern-day viewers have long made a habit of checking calendars, such as the WBBL schedule or those for local championships, in advance, effectively mapping out their own personal viewing itinerary.

D3 trophy teams, franchises and key players

When the term “franchise cricket” is mentioned in South Asia, it immediately conjures up images of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with its billion-dollar contracts, glamour, and astronomical player salaries, or perhaps the WPL as a successful example in the women’s game. In Dhaka, however, there is a clear understanding that blindly replicating the Indian model within the context of the Bangladeshi economy would be a recipe for bankruptcy, a lesson already learned through the crises that have affected the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). As a result, the D3 Trophy is built on entirely different, far more pragmatic principles.

First, the focus is on stable, local investment and long-term commitment. All six franchise owners, Walton, ACME Laboratories, Citizens Bank, Seven Rings Cement, Fortune Group, and ACE Blue Star, are major corporations deeply embedded in the Bangladeshi economy. Agreements with these entities have been signed for three years. The financial entry threshold has been set at a realistic level: franchises pay the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) approximately 2.5 crore Bangladeshi taka (roughly $203,000) per season, an amount that already covers match fees for the players. This relieves clubs of an unsustainable financial burden and protects the league against the risk of an owner disappearing mid-season and leaving cricketers unpaid.

Second, the auction system is built around smart financial management. The bidding process, held in Dhaka in October and conducted by renowned Indian commentator Charu Sharma, used a points-based system. Each club was allocated 10 crore points to assemble a 23-player squad, drawn from a pool of 269–275 cricketers categorised into five distinct tiers. An important detail: the points used in the auction determined competitive bidding for a player and franchises’ budget allocation strategy; actual player salaries, by contrast, are tied to fixed BCB categories (for instance, the top A category carries a base value of 40 lakh). For example, left-arm bowler Shoriful Islam became the most expensive acquisition, joining Citizens Bank for 2.30 crore points, while Walton secured Taskin Ahmed for 2.10 crore points. At the same time, the system avoided artificially inflating the overall wage bill.

Third, the concept of “icon players” anchors team identity. Without strict geographical ties, since the teams are named after corporations rather than cities, these icons are expected to become an emotional draw for the public. The selection of the six individuals is particularly interesting: alongside the highly experienced veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the list includes rising star Towhid Hridoy, charismatic captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, as well as Mohammad Naim Sheikh and Mosaddek Hossain, players for whom this role offers a chance to revive their careers. Notably, several national team stars, such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, and Mustafizur Rahman, were not selected as icon players because of a packed international schedule. The BCB consciously prioritised those who would be available for the domestic tournament for as long as possible. This approach mirrors the strategic planning seen in top-tier leagues, where fans, much like those eagerly awaiting the WPL 2027 start date, assess squad depth and the presence of marquee stars well before the season begins.

Nevertheless, this model carries some obvious risks. The biggest is local loyalty. In India, a fan from Chennai or Kolkata naturally supports their hometown team, but would an average fan in Chattogram or Sylhet genuinely care about a team representing, say, a “Bank” or a “Cement Factory”? Can corporate brands cultivate an authentic fan culture in just three years without relying on regional patriotism? That remains an open question.

How the D3 trophy could develop Bangladesh cricket

While the commercial aspect of the D3 Trophy may be an experiment, the project’s sporting logic appears nearly flawless. The primary beneficiary of this new system is the cricketer, especially a young player on the cusp of joining the national team.

Under the previous system, a talented batter or bowler was often held captive by the specific format. In one tournament, they might play under one coach for one team; a month later, they might move to a different squad for a one-day cup, only to end up on the bench during T20 matches. We have previously discussed how the BPL creates opportunities for a new generation of cricketers, helping youth-level graduates adapt to the pressure of large stadiums. Now, however, this pathway for young talent is becoming a year-round opportunity. In the D3 Trophy, each franchise assembles a single, 23-player roster for the entire season, supported by a dedicated staff: three coaches, a physiotherapist, a strength and conditioning specialist, and a video analyst.

What does this change in practice?

Continuity in coaching oversight. The same staff can observe a recent U19 cricket graduate, such as youth tournament winners like Ripon Mondol or Azizul Hakim, as they work with the red ball in January, adjust their bowling length for the 50-over format in May, and handle the high-pressure closing stages of T20 matches in December. Technical adjustments are no longer haphazard. Versatility for a new generation. Modern international cricket demands players capable of shifting gears. By competing for the same team across all three formats, cricketers learn to adapt their mindset within a familiar dressing room, surrounded by the same core group of leaders. For instance, a young batter taking the field alongside Mushfiqur Rahim for Seven Rings Cement gets the chance to absorb his disciplined approach to the long format and his tactical flexibility in the shorter one. Increased competitive intensity. Narrowing the elite pool to six teams ensures a higher concentration of skill in every match than in bloated regional leagues. Fewer matches will feel like formalities, and the cost of every mistake will be higher.

For fans in Bangladesh, this cohesive narrative could be a breath of fresh air. Instead of a collection of disconnected cup competitions, the season transforms into a multi-episode series, with teams vying for a kind of domestic triple crown. Even for an Indian audience, accustomed to their own tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and well-versed in following the evolution of the WPL (including keeping track of the packed WPL schedule), observing how their neighbours weave all three formats into a unified club-based structure offers a compelling analytical interest.

Why the D3 trophy matters for Indian cricket

At first glance, reforming Bangladesh’s domestic cricket calendar might seem like a purely local affair. Yet, in today’s cricket ecosystem, no major structural shift in South Asia remains isolated.

For Indian fans and experts, the D3 Trophy serves as a fascinating laboratory. India has long debated how to preserve the Ranji Trophy’s prestige amid the IPL’s commercial dominance, and how to keep national team stars engaged with the red-ball format. Bangladesh has taken a radical approach: rather than attempting to administratively “force” the public to embrace a particular tournament, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has bundled it together with T20 cricket. If this hybrid model succeeds, it will become a subject of keen interest for cricket boards across the region, from Sri Lanka to Pakistan.

Indian audiences have always watched closely for the emergence of young talent in neighbouring countries. Memories of intense clashes at the India U19 world cup level fuel curiosity about which players from Bangladesh’s new generation will make their mark in senior-level cricket. Furthermore, the rapid growth of women’s cricket, which now rivals the men’s game in popularity, confirms that spectators are open to new formats, provided they are backed by high-quality organisation and a compelling narrative.

Following such multi-layered tournaments, which span six months and encompass three different formats, is now much easier thanks to modern digital platforms. For fans across the region, MelBet remains a convenient tool for tracking fixtures, statistics, and match developments in emerging leagues such as the D3 Trophy, while staying connected to Bangladesh’s domestic cricket scene. When a single team transitions over six months from high-intensity 20-over sprints to gruelling four-day classic matches, access to current analytics and player form becomes especially valuable. This lets spectators go beyond the scoreboard and better understand how teams evolve tactically at each stage of the season.

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Challenges and future of the D3 trophy

On paper, the D3 Trophy looks like a well-conceived, mature response to the long-standing ailments of Bangladeshi cricket. Yet the history of South Asian sports is replete with examples of brilliant presentations that ultimately crumbled under administrative drudgery, officiating controversies, or poor-quality pitches.

For the D3 Trophy to be hailed as a genuine breakthrough, rather than just another fleeting experiment, it must pass the test against several key criteria over the next two to three seasons:

The quality of pitches and playing conditions. If T20 and List A matches continue to be played on slow, “worn-out” surfaces, resulting in lacklustre, low-scoring affairs, no amount of franchise-style branding will make the games compelling. Players require sporting, fair surfaces that prepare them for the demands of international cricket.

The emergence of new talent. The true measure of success will not be how many runs Mushfiqur Rahim scores or how many wickets Taskin Ahmed takes. It will be the rise of three or four 20-year-old players who, having competed across all three D3 formats, can seamlessly transition into the national team.

Sustained corporate interest. It is vital that, three years from now, partners like Walton, Citizens Bank, and others continue to see tangible value for their brands in this project, ensuring they remain committed to renewing their contracts, rather than viewing their involvement as a one-off corporate social responsibility exercise.

Media production and transparency. Today’s viewers are accustomed to world-class broadcasts, complete with high-end graphics, much like what they expect when tuning into a WBBL live match. Without high-quality broadcasts, precise statistics, and an impeccable anti-corruption reputation, it will be impossible to regain the audience’s trust following the turbulence surrounding the BPL.

Ultimately, the D3 Trophy’s success will depend less on the elegance of its three-format structure than on the day-to-day quality of execution, both on and off the field. For cricket fans in India, Bangladesh, and beyond, this tournament offers a compelling opportunity to look past the polished facade of international series and major franchise spectacles to where the game’s true character is forged. Meanwhile, for those who enjoy testing their knowledge of overseas matches or analysing team tactics in this new Bangladeshi league, the MelBet – sports betting platform helps turn each contest into a meaningful, analytical experience.

Will the D3 Trophy become the gold standard for emerging cricketing nations, or will it remain a bold yet unfinished chapter in BCB history? The answer will begin to take shape this winter, when the first ball is bowled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium.