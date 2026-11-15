CW Games is back — thanks to Ruffle

James Nixon | 7:08am GMT 15 November 2026

The Flash era may be over, but the games aren’t.

For years our CW Games section has been sitting idle because modern browsers dropped support for Adobe Flash. That meant CW Cricket, the Quiz, Hangman, Memory and Crosswords were all unreachable.

Thanks to Ruffle — a free, open-source Flash emulator that runs as a browser extension — you can play them again.

How to get playing:

Install the free Ruffle extension for Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari from ruffle.rs Refresh the page Head to CW Games and pick a game

No other software is required. Ruffle handles the old Flash content directly in your browser.

The games are exactly as you remember them — high scores, multiplayer, the lot. Give them a go and see if you can still top the leaderboards.