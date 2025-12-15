Cameron Green’s Decision Changed The Landscape of 2026 IPL Auction

Koby Goldstein | 11:30am GMT 15 December 2025

Cameron Green would be one of the most talked about players at the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League auction even without a decision that shocked the world. What Green did was register himself as a batter for the upcoming auction. Many fans were surprised, shocked, and some even left in dismay.

In the earlier iterations of the auction, Cameron Green was always registered as an all rounder. In accordance with that, once he decided to register as a batter for the 2026 IPL auction was not something anyone had on their bingo card. What makes this decision even weirder is that no one knows whether he will be willing to play as a bowler during the upcoming season. Experts deem that he will not play any kind of bowling next year, and that registering as a bowler was done in order to increase his value. It is a known fact that batters are picked ahead of all all rounders, and if Green is entering the auction as a batter only he will be subjected to some record bids when it’s all said and done in a few days at the 2026 IPL auction in Abu Dhabi.

Yet, Green has had a few words to say about the upcoming season. The Australian all rounder was more than clear that he will remain available to bowl in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. What’s even funnier is the fact that the decision didn’t come intentionally. Green was not even aware of his registration status until the press brought it up. He was dismissed as a slip up by his manager who accidentally registered him as a batter instead of his regular status as an all rounder. So, when the season starts and you start wagering on cricket on a website, do not expect inflated batting numbers from Green, as he will be on both duties when the season starts.

During an interview for ESPNcricinfo, Cameron Green was quick to explain that he will be ready to bowl when the season starts by stating: “I’ll be good to bowl.” Green is currently with the Australia national team in Adelaide, and reporters found him in good spirits, willing to answer all questions about the league season in India which will be on schedule come spring time. Green said that he feels sorry to throw his manager under the bus, but stated that him being listed as solely batter is all about his manager having a stinker during the reporting process. Yet, Green was not shy of admitting that now that it’s all been sorted out he finds the situation and the press attention it received quite funny.

As far as the 2026 Indian Premier League goes, Green said that he is keeping a close eye on the auction as he is more than interested at knowing which team is going to pick him up and who will be his teammates in the upcoming season. Considering that he is not the only Aussie player in the auction, Green will be watching the event with a few other teammates, stating that it is always funny going through the draft process year in and year out, and learning about your future for the next season.

Cameron Green who already played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL is expected to be the most expensive player at the upcoming auction. His price is expected to be bigger than the current record which belongs to Rishabh Pant who set it last season at INR 27 crore. The favourites to sign him are the Kolkata Knight Riders who have the largest remaining budget out of all the teams competing in the 2026 IPL season. At the moment he is priced at INR 2crorer, and considering that he entered the auction as a batter, he will be one of the first six players to be picked out and we have no doubt about it.

If he is picked up by KKR he will be joining ranks with the likes of Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, giving them quite a solid team to open the season. Also, if the rumours are true that the Kolkata Knight Riders are also aiming to take David Miller from South Africa, KKR will have themselves quite a nice team filled with seasoned internationals. After releasing Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, KKR have the biggest budget but also most holes to fill.

In addition to Green, other names that will be targeted at the auction most, and are expected to be first names taken off the board are the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jake Fraser McGurk, Ravi Bishnoi, Rachin Ravindra, Jason Behrendorff, Quinton de Kock, Ben Duckett.

With all of this said, and the preparations for the 2026 IPL Auction being wrapped up, we can only say that the 21st of March, and the 2026 Indian Premier League season cannot come fast enough.