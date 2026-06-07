BC Game Crypto Betting in India – Sportsbook Updates in 2026

Ethan Fell | 12:00am BST 07 June 2026

BC Game Crypto Betting Updates in 2026

On BC betting, you can find dozens of great sports like cricket, tennis, hockey, football, and more, as well as thousands of casino games from more than 50 different providers with great reputations. You are able to pick from the most reliable and well-known cryptos as well, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and others.

What’s New on BC Game India in Summer 2026

At BC Game India, there are always new updates that improve the functionality, as well as offer you more options for betting and playing casino games. Here is some of the recent news.

World Cup Tournament

For betting on the upcoming World Cup, a new tournament is released. It is available for 3 upcoming months, and in total, the prize pool is over $2,000,000. You can win different rewards, like iPhone 17 Pro Max, Ferrari 296 GTB, Finals Ticket, MacBook Pro, and many more.

Improved Live Betting

For placing bets in live mode, the overall functionality improved. Now, you can find a lot more matches for betting on sports, and the quality of live streaming has become even better, with the picture being clearer and the odds improved.

Crypto Futures

Now, you can choose to place bets not on sports or casino games, but on crypto trading. In other words, you will be able to see the graphs of how the value of a crypto you chose rises or falls, and place bets on the outcome in the upcoming minutes.

Sports Promotions

For placing bets on sports, BC Game Casino lets you pick from a lot of different bonuses, all of which give you good rewards and are easy to wager on at the same time. You can pick from bonuses such as:

Bonus Reward IPL Early Six Hits 100 winners will get $20 for betting on the first 2 overs IPL Wager Ranking Reach the top 100 in IPL betting and win from $20,000 IPL Daily Free Bets Place IPL bets every day and get a chance to win from a $15,000 prize pool First Bet Insurance Place your first bet on the 2026 World Cup and get up to $100 worth of insurance

How to Make a bet with Crypto

Placing a bet on BC Game top is as simple as it can be, and no matter which sport you pick, the process won’t differ. You will just need to do the following:

Press the “Sign Up” button, then enter your phone number or email, as well as the password. Tap on the “Deposit” button, then choose a cryptocurrency you’d like to use, and deposit with it. Open the sportsbook and select the sport for betting. Choose the betting market, as well as the odds for your bet. Enter the bet amount in the bet slip, then press “Place Bet”.

If your bet wins, the winnings will immediately be credited to your account.

World Cup 2026 Betting on BC Game

Apart from placing bets on regular sports, now, you can find lots of great bets on the World Cup. The upcoming tournament will be fully available, and you will have no problem finding every single match, as well as placing bets in live mode. The quality of live streaming for the World Cup is really great, and you will also be able to take part in the World Cup Hub tournament, where you can win a share of $2,000,000 in prizes.

BC GAME’s Crypto Sportsbook

The sportsbook at BC online casino offers you all the best sports. Overall, you can find over 30 different sports to pick from, all of which feature the best betting markets, high odds, and the opportunity to place bets in live mode. You can choose from:

Soccer;

Tennis;

Basketball;

eSports;

Cricket;

Volleyball;

Horse Racing.

Top Markets to Bet this Summer

The range of betting markets for sports on BC Game is really big, which is why you will always have something to pick from. Among the most popular markets, there are the following.

Match Winner

Here, you need to predict the final result of the match at the end of regular time. You bet on team 1 to win, a draw, or team 2 to win.

Top Batsman / Top Bowler

Bet on the individual player who will score the most runs or take the most wickets during a specific match or the whole tournament.

Total Goals (Over/Under)

Predict whether the total number of goals scored by both teams will be over or under a specific line. This market is perfect for the knockout stages.

Draw No Bet

Pick which team will win the Test match, eliminating the risk of a tie. If the match ends in a draw, which often happens in cricket due to the weather, your entire bet will be refunded.

Both Teams to Score

Bet on whether both teams will score at least one goal each during the match.

Cricket Betting in India

At BC Game, you can also pick from lots of cricket bets. Every month, all the upcoming and present tournaments are available, and all of them feature the best range of betting markets, as well as high odds. Of course, all cricket bets can also be placed in live mode, where the odds shift as the match progresses, and the quality of live streaming is also really good. Among the tournaments for picking, there are:

IPL;

T20 Series;

The Ashes;

BPL;

ICC World Cup.

Sports Ambassadors

Different ambassadors at BC Game help the platform grow and offer you better betting options. They are:

David Luiz

This Brazilian football star offers credibility to BC Game as a global brand ambassador. His social media following helps BC Game attract football fans worldwide.

Karanpreet Singh

This Indian sports influencer and content creator collaborates with BC Game to promote their sports betting options. He helps the brand directly engage with a younger generation of local cricket and football fans.

Gaurav Taneja

The popular Indian fitness creator and pilot acts as a key digital ambassador. He leverages his massive YouTube and social media reach to introduce the brand to mainstream Indian internet audiences.

Is BC.Game safe for betting in India?

Betting on BCGame in India is fully safe and legal, as it operates under the Anjoan license ALSI-202410011-FI1. Not only that, but the platform also features SSL-encrypted servers where your money and data are stored, and nobody except you will be able to use it. BC Game also promotes responsible gaming, which is why you can set limits on your account to not become addicted to gambling.

FAQ

Is There a Commission for Using Crypto?

No, neither deposits nor withdrawals require you to pay any commission at all.

Do Betting Markets Differ When Using Crypto?

No, the betting markets for all the sports remain the same.

Can I Use Multiple Bonuses With Cryptocurrencies?

No, if you already have one activated, you will first need to wager it before using another one.

Can I Use Crypto in the Mobile App?

Yes, the application features all the same cryptocurrencies as the website does.