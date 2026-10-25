Bangladesh’s South Africa Tour Packs Two Tests, Three ODIs and Three T20Is Into Four Weeks

Dominic Kraus | 12:00am BST 25 October 2026

Bangladesh fly into South Africa this November for a full-format tour. Eight matches in four weeks. The first Test starts on November 15 and the last T20I is on December 13, so there is hardly a quiet day in between.

Most fans will follow it on a phone, with a live score open on one tab and a betting or casino platform on another, since plenty of sites now run both under one login. A look at the top online casino in Bangladesh real money picks shows which platforms pair casino games with a sportsbook, which is handy when the cricket runs from morning to night.

Red ball first

The Tests open the trip, and they are played on the Highveld. Two matches, a few days apart, one in Johannesburg and one in Centurion. Both count towards the 2025–27 World Test Championship, so every session carries points.

South Africa are the reigning champions after beating Australia in the final at Lord’s. That makes this a tough start for the visitors. Bangladesh have not toured the country since 2022, and pace and bounce up here are a different job from a turning pitch at home.

White-ball swing

The ODIs begin four days after the second Test ends and run for a week, across East London, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The T20Is follow within days. That is a quick change of formats for both squads, and it marks Bangladesh’s first T20I series on South African soil since 2017.

Short games are where most live interest sits, and in-play markets move fast. Fans who like to deposit with coins often start with crypto casinos, and many of those platforms run sports markets next to the slots and tables. Whatever you pick, set a budget before the first ball.

Squeezed from both ends

South Africa have little breathing room. England arrive next for three Tests, and the first begins at the Wanderers on December 17, just four days after the final T20I against Bangladesh. Expect selectors to juggle their squads.

There is also the 2027 World Cup to think about. South Africa co-host it with Namibia and Zimbabwe in October and November next year, so the ODIs here double as useful match practice.

Fixtures at a glance

Test one: the Wanderers in Johannesburg, November 15–19

Test two: SuperSport Park in Centurion, November 23–27

ODI one: Buffalo Park in East London, December 1

ODI two: Gqeberha, December 4

ODI three: Newlands in Cape Town, December 7

T20I one: Kimberley, December 10

T20I two: Benoni, December 12

T20I three: back in Centurion on December 13

What to watch

Start with the seam bowlers. Highveld pitches reward pace, and the first Test will show quickly whether Bangladesh’s attack can hold a line. Their openers face the same early test with the new ball, and one bad session can decide a match.

In the white-ball games, watch how the top order copes with short bowling at speed, and which bowlers hold their nerve in the last five overs. That is usually where the T20Is are won.

Fixtures can still shift, so check the official boards before planning around a match.