Australia’s first Test in Darwin will test the return of its bowling core

Zachary Boothby | 12:00am BST 26 July 2026

Australia begin a long Test season against Bangladesh in Darwin on 13 August, but the first match carries more significance than a routine home series opener. It will be the first time Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have been named together in a Test squad since injuries disrupted their recent schedules.

The match at Marrara Stadium runs until 17 August and gives Australia a rare chance to play a Test in the Northern Territory. Conditions in Darwin can be hot and demanding, making it a particularly interesting place for a bowling group that needs to prove it can stay fit and effective through a busy twelve months.

The result will matter, and cricket betting markets will naturally make Australia strong favourites at home. The bigger question concerns the workload of their most important bowlers.

Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon return alongside Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green in a squad built around experience. Australia will expect to win at home, but Bangladesh have often been most dangerous when opponents assume their batting will not cope outside familiar conditions.

Pat Cummins needs a steady return

Cummins remains the centre of Australia’s pace attack, but his recent back issue limited his involvement during the Ashes. He played only one Test in that series, which made it difficult for the side to find the rhythm that usually comes from having its captain lead the attack.

A match in Darwin should offer a useful test without putting too much pressure on one player. Cummins does not need to bowl at maximum intensity from the first over to prove his value. He needs to get through a full match, manage the heat and show that his body is ready for the season ahead.

The challenge is that Australia cannot afford to treat every series as preparation. With South Africa, New Zealand, India and England all part of a crowded future schedule, each Test becomes important. A captain returning from injury has to balance personal fitness with the responsibility of setting the tone for the side.

Cummins has always been at his best when he can attack in short, aggressive spells. If he looks comfortable doing that in Darwin, Australia will have one less concern before the tougher series arrive.

Hazlewood’s accuracy could matter most

Josh Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles problems. His absence changed the balance of the attack because few bowlers can match his ability to make batters play at almost every delivery.

He does not rely on dramatic swing or extreme pace. His strength comes from repetition. He lands the ball in a difficult area, keeps the seam upright and waits for the batter to make the mistake.

That approach could be especially valuable against Bangladesh. A disciplined line outside off stump can force players to choose between leaving the ball and risking an edge. In conditions where the pitch may become slower as the game develops, Hazlewood’s control could be more useful than raw speed.

The first Test will also show whether Australia can manage his overs carefully. There is no sense in asking him to bowl long spells if the team has enough depth to share the work. Boland and Green give the side useful options, while Lyon can take responsibility once the surface begins to offer more turn.

Nathan Lyon brings a different kind of pressure

Lyon’s hamstring injury also ruled him out of the Ashes, which left Australia without its most experienced spinner. His return is important because he gives the side control in the middle of an innings and a genuine wicket taking option when the pitch starts to break up.

Bangladesh will know what to expect from Lyon, but that does not make him easier to face. He changes pace subtly, uses flight when conditions allow and understands how to set fields that make batters feel trapped.

The heat in Darwin could increase his importance. Fast bowlers may need more rest between spells, while a spinner can help keep pressure on without the same physical cost. If Lyon finds rhythm early, Australia can use him to control one end while the quick bowlers attack from the other.

Bangladesh need to make the match last

Bangladesh’s best chance will come from patience. They cannot expect to win by matching Australia’s fast bowlers for pace. They need to make the home side work through long sessions, build partnerships and avoid the type of collapses that allow Australia to take control in a single hour.

Their batters will need to adapt quickly to the bounce and pace of the surface. Early wickets would place too much pressure on the middle order, particularly against a bowling attack with so much experience.

The visitors also need their bowlers to create uncertainty. Australia have a strong batting group, but a disciplined spell with the new ball can change the tone of a Test match. If Bangladesh can take early wickets, they may be able to bring the game closer than most people expect.

The opening day will be important. A competitive first innings total would give them something to defend and stop Australia from treating the match as a comfortable return for its injured players.

Darwin can set the direction of the season

Australia will be expected to win, but this Test is not only about the result. It is the first step in a demanding run of fixtures and a chance to see whether the leading bowlers are ready to stay together.

Cummins needs match time. Hazlewood needs to show that his body can handle Test cricket again. Lyon needs to rediscover the rhythm that makes him one of Australia’s most reliable wicket takers.

If all three come through the match well, Australia will leave Darwin with a stronger attack and clearer ideas for the months ahead. If one of them struggles with fitness or form, the questions will begin much earlier than the team would like.