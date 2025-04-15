Will Zimbabwe’s Batting Woes Endure Against Bangladesh’s Aggressive Bowling?

Pride Mtukunyu | 2:21am BST 15 April 2025

Zimbabwe’s Test team has faced significant struggles on the international stage, enduring a drought of over four years without a Test match victory. Their most recent loss came at the hands of low-ranked Ireland in early 2025, underscoring the ongoing issues with the team’s batting lineup. Despite a relatively strong bowling performance, Zimbabwe’s batting woes persist, with the top order continuing to show instability and inexperience.



Zimbabwe’s Struggles: A Lack of Consistency at the Top



Zimbabwe’s batting lineup has long been plagued by inconsistency and vulnerability at the top of the order. Over the past few years, the team has failed to establish any solid partnerships, with their opening and middle-order batsmen regularly falling cheaply. Zimbabwe’s Test record over the last four years reflects these challenges: the team has not won a single Test match since a 2021 victory over Afghanistan , and their last win at home came even earlier, in 2013. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, Zimbabwe is currently ranked 12th in the world, a stark contrast to their more successful years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.



Despite this, Zimbabwe has shown moments of promise in domestic cricket, where several players have posted impressive scores. However, translating these performances onto the international stage has proven to be a tough task. Their most recent series loss to Ireland highlighted the fragile nature of Zimbabwe’s batting, with the team failing to post competitive scores in both innings of the Test matches. In that series, Zimbabwe’s top order crumbled under pressure, contributing to a 1-0 series defeat.



Bangladesh’s Bowling Attack: A Tough Challenge



Zimbabwe’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh will be an intense challenge for the beleaguered batsmen. The two-Test match series, scheduled from April 20 to May 2, 2025, will provide a stern test against Bangladesh’s formidable bowling attack. Bangladesh has been on a high recently, having defeated top-tier nations in Test cricket, including Pakistan, and West Indies. Their bowling attack has proven to be effective against stronger teams, and they will pose a serious challenge to Zimbabwe’s struggling batsmen.

Bangladesh’s bowling squad for the first Test against Zimbabwe looks set to dominate with a well-rounded mix of pace and spin. The pace attack, spearheaded by Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and the promising Nahid Rana, brings raw pace and aggression, capable of unsettling Zimbabwe’s batting lineup. Complementing them are the crafty spinners — Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, and Mahidul Islam — who add variety and control to the attack. With the ability to exploit turning conditions and maintain relentless pressure, this bowling unit has the firepower and depth to dismantle Zimbabwe’s batting and set the tone for Bangladesh’s success in the series.



Zimbabwe’s Key Players: Will They Rise to the Challenge?



While Zimbabwe’s batting has been inconsistent, there are players capable of performing at the highest level. Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, and Craig Ervine are among the notable players who could play crucial roles in the upcoming series.



Ben Curran, though relatively new to the international circuit, has shown flashes of brilliance in domestic cricket, where he has consistently scored big. His ability to play long innings could provide much-needed stability at the top.

Sean Williams, Zimbabwe’s experienced middle-order batsman, is a key figure. Williams has been one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent performers over the years, with an average of 45.4 in Tests. If he can anchor the innings, his experience could prove vital.



Craig Ervine, another seasoned player, has the technique and temperament to perform under pressure. He has been a reliable figure in Zimbabwe’s middle order and could be the backbone of their batting lineup.



Brian Bennett, a younger talent, has shown promise in the shorter formats, and now, with more experience, the pressure will be on him to translate his potential into consistent performances in Test cricket.

Nick Welch made his Test debut for Zimbabwe with promising intent, showcasing his potential as a solid top-order batter. While he did post a big score in his maiden appearance, his recent performances in the Logan Cup have caught attention. Welch has been in fine form in the domestic competition, accumulating consistent runs with composed and technically sound innings. This purple patch with the bat could prove crucial for Zimbabwe as they gear up for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. His ability to anchor the innings and handle spin — a key challenge against the Bangladeshi attack — might offer Zimbabwe the stability they need at the top of the order.



In addition to individual performances, Zimbabwe will need to find a way to build partnerships. A strong partnership at the top order could help stabilize the innings and set up a foundation for the middle order to capitalize on. If they fail to do so, Bangladesh’s bowlers, especially their spinners, will make quick work of them, as they have shown in recent matches against other teams.

Bangladesh’s Recent Test Dominance



Bangladesh’s recent success in Test cricket has made them a formidable force at home. They have proven they can take on the best in the world, with memorable victories against teams like Pakistan (2-0 in 2024) and West Indies (1-1 in 2024). Bangladesh’s performance in these series highlights their growing strength in Test cricket, particularly on home soil. With their aggressive bowling attack and confident batting lineup, Bangladesh will undoubtedly fancy their chances against Zimbabwe.



Zimbabwe Test Squad for Bangladesh tour: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.