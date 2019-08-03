Will Shikhar Dhawan retain his position? Will Virat Kohli be number 4?

Cricket Web Team | 1:12am BST 03 August 2019

While there is no shortage of India’s options for number 4 and MS Dhoni’s position has not become known in the weeks following the World Cup, this time a new set of questions have emerged to join India’s T20 team. There are 15 months to go before the 2020 T20 World Cup. Beyond three T20Is against the West Indies, here are some issues that will have to be worked through the selection committee and team management.

Will Shikhar Dhawan maintain its place?

There is nothing wrong with Dhawan’s recent T20 record – he was the fourth-highest run-making batsman in recent matches of IPL 2019 – but India has one of the top three options. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are almost certain to maintain their spots till the 2020 T20 World Cup and it can be very difficult to keep KL Rahul out with his recent record – the top three in the list of IPL runners for two straight sessions average more than 40 for India. You can try to fit all four in the XI, but this will mean that Kohli or Rahul will have to bat number 4. If anyone wants to make a path, then he has to become Dhawan.

What position will Kohli bat in?

Kohli has batted at number four-six times since the start of 2018 and with no half-century, it has been less than 30 in that position. In that situation, their strike-rate is more than just 115. The question with Kohli on number 4 is that how can India use them if the top three make strong grounds. Will they promote hearty Pandya or Rishabh Pant in the explosive form; will Kohli push this down even further or send it to Kohli? Kohli will have to bat at No. 3, or he will also bat in the IPL as an opener, but before deciding his position India must find out the eleven of their remaining.

When life ends on earth, and the sunsets, a phrase can still echo around the empty universe: “Dhoni will play?” He did not retire after the World Cup and went instead to the Kashmir Valley, and even Rishabh Pant made preparations to take the gloves on his hands for the whole tour of the of West Indies, there is no clarity on Dhoni’s position in the Indian team.