Why cricket is common in India?

Luca Orsini | 6:01am GMT 24 January 2021

Cricket is the most common sport in India without any doubt. In India. Cricket, for Indian people, is not just a sport, but it can be considered on a par with religion: it is part of the unique cultural heritage of India, that makes that country really fascinating.

Cricket in India can be considered the alter ego of football in Europe and the Indian fans are really passionate about their beloved sport: anytime there is a cricket match, cricket fans and fanatics all around the world will leave everything aside and just focus on their screen.

Children and adults in India play cricket mostly everywhere and that is the main reason why Indian players are some of the best in the world of cricket and they are well known all around the world, making the Indian community proud of their achievements. Cricket is for sure a sport you can play easily everywhere, but why is cricket this common in India? Check this article to know more about the Indian culture of cricket.

Fame

Athletes who are involved actively in this sport at higher levels have a better lifestyle and incomes than other sports’ professionals. Cricket in fact is a very well paid sport. Many people consider a professional career as a cricket player a great way to have a full-time income and have a better lifestyle than the average in the Country.

Cricketers in India are really well-known, not only in their country, but also all around the world. Top players are real superstars and you can find their private/public life facts on newspapers and online, on a daily basis. Like their “soccer colleagues”, cricket players have millions of followers on social networks, especially Instagram. You can check the latest news about cricket players and matches in India on wherever in the world because Indian cricket is a real big thing.

Simplicity

Cricket is a very simple sport, due its nature and form, being based basically on two players, a bat and a ball. Official matches at professional level are played in between 22 players, but, likewise soccer, cricket can be played mostly everywhere and even just two people can play cricket together.

On top of it, you do not really need much space to play cricket: the official size of the pitch is just 22 yards. Still, when you play a quick game by the streets of Mumbai or Delhi, you just need a few free yards (even a narrow alley) to enjoy cricket.

Physical attributes

Many Indian people do not really have an active lifestyle and, to be fair, for their physical characteristics, are not very tall. Sports such as basketball, volleyball, soccer or rugby are not really suitable for their physical attributes but on the other hand, Indians do have enough strength to play cricket on a professional level.