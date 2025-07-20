Where Asia’s Biggest Sporting Events Will Be Held in the Next 3 Years

Hayden Molvig | 12:00am BST 20 July 2025

The Asian continent is preparing to host a significant calendar of mega-sporting events over the next three years. They will pack stadiums and change cities, and billions of people will watch. The region is hosting a stage for giant multi-sport showdowns and elite football tournaments. Whether you’re a fan or just curious about where the action is headed, below is your essential map of the future.

Major Multi-Sport Games

Japan is gearing up to welcome the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, using over forty sports spread across brand-new, high-tech venues. As athletes line up to compete, fans at home and abroad will follow live streams, study betting odds, and share their predictions online. Organizers are bracing for a huge crowd, so they are upgrading trains, buses, and roads to move everyone smoothly and on time.

Just one year earlier, in 2025, Thailand will host the Southeast Asian Games, with Bangkok and nearby Chonburi as the main stage. Event chiefs there are pushing to modernize stadiums and rebuild athlete dorms so everything meets the highest world standards. Awards matter, of course, but both nations care more about the spotlight, tourism dollars, and proving they can run a first-class show for top competitors.

Football Tournaments

Asian football is not slowing down. Several significant events will bring new and existing facilities into the spotlight. These are the largest ones, which will settle here:

Saudi Arabia: New stadium constructions to break the records of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

India: The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup features cities with an increasing number of supporters for women’s football.

Uzbekistan: 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, a platform for emerging talents.

Such tournaments will attract packed crowds, drive infrastructural development, and provide an opportunity for local economies to capitalize on the global spotlight.

Future Olympic-Style Events in Asia

Asia is hosting mega-events that are Olympic-like in nature, featuring a variety of sports, nations, and large teams of athletes. Such competitions will challenge local infrastructure and planning while also bringing visitors, media, and investment to cities that seek international recognition.

2025 East Asian Youth Games in Ulaanbaatar

More than 1,500 athletes will participate in 12 sports in Ulaanbaatar, the biggest sports event ever to take place in Mongolia. The city is spending a significant amount of money on the venue, housing for athletes, and transport infrastructure to provide an event of international standard. Organizers also prioritized security planning and training for volunteers.

The local authorities hope that these Games will help develop the sports industry in Mongolia, as well as attract young people to the sports sector in the country. Besides medals, there is also an evident tendency to have long-term effects, including creating partnerships with neighboring countries and attracting future events. It is a performance opportunity for Mongolia at the regional level, and they are taking it seriously.

2026 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will divide events between Colombo and Hambantota, relieving pressure on one city and utilizing existing stadiums and new constructions. The government is also promoting renovations to conform to international regulations, such as new athlete villages and transport connections.

The organizers use the Games to rebrand Sri Lanka’s sporting image, which has not been prominent in hosting events. They are targeting clean events, powerful visitor experiences, and local collaboration. It is not only a matter of competition but also a demonstration that Sri Lanka is capable of organizing large-scale, multi-national sports events.

Motorsport Events

Singapore will retain the Formula 1 Grand Prix until 2028, and the Marina Bay Street Circuit is now a fixture on the calendar. The government is focusing on improving lighting, safety, and transportation to manage the vast crowds. The Suzuka Circuit in Japan remains at the heart of the F1 calendar, with its tight corners and challenging racing that drivers admire.

Thailand also wants to strengthen its motorsport brand and is targeting MotoGP and Superbike in Buriram. Such races attract foreign teams, spectators, and press coverage, injecting cash into the local economy. Track operators are also willing to upgrade their facilities to international standards to host long-term deals.

Martial Arts Tournaments

Asia will also showcase its pinnacle talent through the 2025 World Taekwondo Championship in South Korea and the 2026 Karate World Championship in Malaysia. The two countries consider these tournaments as an opportunity to strengthen their leadership in martial arts and provide events of the highest organization.

Esports and Digital Competitions

Asia is also investing in the digital future of sports. In 2025, Busan will host the Global Esports Games. The event features Dota 2, Street Fighter, and eFootball, with millions expected to stream matches live. South Korea aims to highlight its leadership in esports through AR fan zones and immersive media.

The Philippines plans the 2026 Asian Electronic Sports Open in Manila. Government and tech firms are building high-speed networks for the event. The city wants to become Southeast Asia’s esports hub. Public gaming zones and amateur tournaments will support this goal. Esports are now shaping how young people view sports and competition.