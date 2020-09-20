What’s the Latest News for Cricket in India

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 20 September 2020

The Indian national cricket team and other Indian cricket teams have not played any matches since early March as all matches have been postponed. With a long summer without any matches for avid cricket fans in a cricket-obsessed country, we’re left wondering what’s next?

A lot has been going on as the cricket world is still recovering from a cricket-free year. As we’re waiting for news on future cricket matches in Australia, we’re left with the chance to follow live cricket score on sportsadda.com once the IPL season starts in a week.

Let’s see what else we can expect to see from world-class Indian teams and what the latest news is in the world of Indian cricket.

India’s Australian Tour to Be Postponed?

The Indian tour of Australia, scheduled to start in November, includes three ODI matches, three T20I matches, and four Test matches. The tour’s original end date is currently expected to be set sometime in January 2021 if the tour takes place at all.

The tour is in serious trouble and not for obvious reasons. One of the most prominent news media in Australia — Seven West Media, holds the broadcasting rights for the international cricket season in Australia. Along with Foxtel, Seven West Media is the only broadcasting company and the principal company with the rights to broadcast cricket matches in the country and it has reportedly started to cancel its contract with Cricket Australia.

How did it come to this? Seven West Media has expressed significant dissatisfaction with the tour calendar as the Test matches will be played after the ODIs and T20Is. Furthermore, the broadcasting company feels as if Cricket Australia has given in to the BCCI, which led to the cricket season in Australia being pushed back.

If the rumors are true, Cricket Australia will be on the verge of bankruptcy as they won’t have any funds to produce the series. This news from Seven West Media comes shortly after a possible ban of international cricket for South Africa as the Cricket Board has been taken over by the government.

For now, there hasn’t been any official news about the cancellation of India’s tour in Australia or future matches.

IPL in UAE

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) has made a decision regarding the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates with matches being played in three locations — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The government of India has cleared the tournament which is set to end on November 10.

The 53-day tournament is the first cricket tournament of this magnitude to start since March 2020. The fans can expect to see both afternoon and evening matches starting from 15.30 IST and 19.30 IST, respectively.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) has been discussed by the Governing Council for a successful and environmentally friendly IPL tournament. The SOP will be finalized shortly and published afterward.

Fans can also look forward to the women’s T20 challenge. It will also take place in the UAE with four matches taking place during the IPL playoff week.

New Kid on the Block — Yashasvi Jaiswal

If you’ve been following closely, you’ve probably heard of the young and talented opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After an overnight rise in ranks for Jaiswal, who has collected an impressive number of runs in List A cricket with an average of 70 in 13 games, it’s his time to shine in his first-ever IPL appearance.

What made Jaiswal stand out among dozens of young, hopeful cricket players was his breakthrough, where he hammered 203 off 154 deliveries in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand for Mumbai in October 2019. That result led to Jaiswal being the youngest double-centration in List A cricket.

Jaiswal has been picked by Rajasthan Royals for his first stint in the League for about $300k. Jaiswal’s last competitive match was in February 2020, but he said that he’s been looking forward to playing alongside renowned cricket names like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler.

Jaiswal’s future Royals teammate and cricket veteran Robin Uthappa is hoping for a successful IPL season that could bring Jaiswal one step closer to playing for the Indian national team.