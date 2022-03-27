What’s in store for cricket fans in the coming months in 2022?

Riley Parks | 12:15am GMT 27 March 2022

Cricket has worked hard to become a global powerhouse in sports. With different formats emerging, offering quicker and more dramatic gameplay, the sport’s popularity is on the rise. While test cricket is still a test of skill, strategy and perseverance, there is no doubt that the thrills of the Big Bash, the Indian IPL, and the One Hundred have increased the number of fans of the sport.

2022 looks to be another busy year for cricket fans; here is a summary of what to expect.

England Test Cricket

The English test cricket team play the West Indies in a series in early 2022. Touring the islands of the West Indies can be traumatic for English teams, with some 40 years since a series win. Yet, this is the weakest West Indian team they have faced for a long time, so there is a good chance of the English prevailing in the sunshine this spring.

The English test team faces New Zealand and then the South Africans during the summer months. There will be three test matches against the Kiwis in June, and then, in July through September, there will be another three test matches.

One Day Internationals

While the county game thrives in the UK, there is no doubt the England ODIs against India in July, and South Africa in September will play a huge part in their calendar. The Barmy Army are likely to make their way around England’s grounds, from Headingly to the Oval, to see if we can compete against some of the best players in the world.

The 3rd ODI against India at the home of cricket, Lords, could be the stand-out fixture, as two of the world’s best teams seek to close out the series with a win. Avid cricket fans across the globe will be taking to websites like OlyBet Sports to get some skin in the game.

T20

Yet, despite all the fun and games of the other formats, T20 will dominate cricket fans’ minds this year. The Men’s 2022 T20 World Cup is being held in Australia, and everyone wants to rip the trophy from Australia, the current holders. The English were stung by Australia, winning the title they won the year before, and then stung even more bitterly by the rout in The Ashes. It is likely to be a highly charged tournament for the English, who are looking for redemption.

In preparation for the T20 world cup, the T20 fixtures against the South Africans will be crucial.

If county action is more your thing, the Blast is back again this year. The finals day always offers a great spectacle for fans of the sport.

The Hundred

For those who love the spectacle of music, dancing, and cricket coming together, the dates for the Hundred are most anticipated. The tournament’s second year begins in August and brings some of the most talented cricketers to the UK. With only 100 balls to get the highest total possible, the fours and sixes come at pace – and the risk of getting out high. The rapid format proved a hit in 2021 and will be bigger and better in 2022.