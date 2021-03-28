What Makes Cricket So Special?

Hillary Walker | 12:01am BST 28 March 2021

Cricket is one of the oldest sports dating back to the 13th century. There are now over a billion fans of cricket in the world. These are residents of Australia, England, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Thanks to such a strong community and a huge number of loyal fans, it is no wonder that cricket is ranked the second most popular sport in the world, just after football.

If you are one of those who adore cricket and never skip a single match in the league, then you can always bet on your favorite team in the best mobile casinos for kiwis and win decent money online. In case you are rather new, we will share with you some basic rules and terminology so that you have an idea of what it is all about.

Cricket: Basic Rules of the Game

The main goal in cricket is to score more points than the opposing team. Points are earned by running between different spots until the end of the match or by knocking out an opponent with a run-out. The team consists of 11 players – all perform different roles:

A bowler is a player serving the ball:

A batsman is a person who hits the ball;

A striker is a player who guards the wicket;

The second batsman is called a non-striker;

The player behind the wicket is the wicketkeeper.

Specificity and Terminology of The Game

Just like any game, cricket comes with game-specific terminology. And to understand what’s happening on the field, you need to know the basic terms:

Over – a series of 6 innings in one direction;

Innings – the period of the game during which the field team can earn 10 knockouts of batsmen or carry out overs specified by the regulations;

The wicket – an important element of cricket; if it is destroyed, the striker is out of the game.

The next time you watch the cricket match, listen to what a sportscaster says. It will be easier for you to assess the entire picture.

Interesting Facts About Cricket

There may be something that you do not know about cricket. Have you ever heard that:

The Cricket World Cup is held every 4 years, like the Olympics or the Football World Cup; There was only one Olympiad cricket competition more than 100 years ago; The rules of the game are quite simple, but according to statistics, only residents of England, Australia, New Zealand, and India know them; Cricket matches can sometimes last more than one day; International matches can last 5 days. In the England cricket championship, matches are played for 4 days; In many countries, it is very fashionable to go to cricket.

Cricket is more than a hobby for many. It is also a good way to make money, especially if you know onions and are proficient in this sport.

Conclusion

Cricket is a special game that is full of nobility and age-old traditions. And even though cricket is not very widespread in the world, for many people, this game is the main hobby (source of income) in life.