What are the New Rules for the 2023 IPL Season?

Jayden Pyke | 12:18am BST 02 April 2023

With each new IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket season, amendments to rules or entirely new rules are implemented. These new changes are designed to make the IPL better and more exciting and to discipline certain behaviour by the players.

Revealed on this page are some of the latest rule changes for the 2023 IPL season, some of which include captains being able to announce the playing 11 and five subs after the toss, wicket-keepers receiving penalties for unfair movement, and more. Take a closer look right here.

There are five new rule changes for the 2023 IPL season, all of which are relatively easy to understand and are a welcomed addition. They include the following:

Playing XI to be named after the toss

Impact Player rule

Penalty for wicket-keepers or fielders who make unfair actions/movements

New Decision Review System (DRS) to take a closer look at possible no-balls and wides

If there are consistent slot over-rates, on-field penalties can be issued

You can learn more about what these new rules mean on the official Indian Premier League website – iplt20.com.

Can I bet on the IPL if I live in South Africa?

Yes. If you live in South Africa and fancy having a flutter on any upcoming IPL matches or any other major cricket leagues from around the world, such as the South African SA20 league, the Australian Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, or the Pakistan Super League, to name a few, one of the most trusted sites you can turn to is the official 10bet.com website.

This highly recommended online bookmaker has the best cricket betting odds for hundreds of markets. You can also bet on more than 45 other major global sports and upcoming sporting events, such as the Cricket World Cup, football/soccer, boxing, rugby, tennis, golf, motor racing, and more.

Who will win the 2023 IPL?

To find out which cricket team will most likely win the recently started 2023 IPL season, the best thing to do would be to check the latest odds. For example, right now, you will see that the odds-on favourite team to win the league outright are the Gujarat Titans.

According to the odds, it looks as though they have a 15.4% chance of winning the league, which is higher than any other team. There are ten teams in the league, which include the following:

Gujarat Titans – currently priced at 6.50 in decimal odds, 550 in American/moneyline odds, and 11/2 in fractional odds (15.4% implied probability rate)

Rajasthan Royals – currently priced at 7.00 in decimal odds, 6000 in American/moneyline odds, and 6/1 in fractional odds (14.3% implied probability rate)

Mumbai Indians – currently priced at 7.50 in decimal odds, 650 in American/moneyline odds, and 13/2 in fractional odds (13.3% implied probability rate)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – currently priced at 7.50 in decimal odds, 650 in American/moneyline odds, and 13/2 in fractional odds (13.3% implied probability rate)

Chennai Super Kings – currently priced at 8.50 in decimal odds, 750 in American/moneyline odds, and 15/2 in fractional odds (11.8% implied probability rate)

Delhi Capitals – currently priced at 8.50 in decimal odds, 750 in American/moneyline odds, and 15/2 in fractional odds (11.8% implied probability rate)

Lucknow SuperGiants – currently priced at 9.00 in decimal odds, 800 in American/moneyline odds, and 8/1 in fractional odds (11.1% implied probability rate)

Punjab Kings – currently priced at 10.00 in decimal odds, 900 in American/moneyline odds, and 9/1 in fractional odds (10.00% implied probability rate)

Kolkata Knight Riders – currently priced at 11.00 in decimal odds, 1,000 in American/moneyline odds, and 10/1 in fractional odds (9.10% implied probability rate)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – currently priced at 13.90 in decimal odds, 1,200 in American/moneyline odds, and 12/1 in fractional odds (7.70% implied probability rate)

Based on these odds, you can see that the Gujarat Titans are the clear favourites. They are the current reigning champions, but can they win again this season? Only time will tell.

Final note

Although the odds are in favour of GT to win the 2023 IPL season, try to remember that no bet is guaranteed. The best thing to do would be to hedge your bets and perhaps place several bets on the top three odds-on favourite teams, but only if you can afford it.

Never gamble more money than you can afford. Understand the odds before placing a wager, and try to place sensible/strategic bets that are more likely to win. Also, before betting, conduct as much research into an event as possible to give you even more chances of winning.