Top 10 best apps for online betting

Ann Smith | 12:01am GMT 09 January 2022

Sports betting is becoming more and more popular in the world, which means that more and more bookmakers are starting to offer their services in different countries.

India is a place where any gambling activity within the country is prohibited, however, foreign online platforms have access to the country. For this reason, so many betting platforms are targeting this country. This leads to the problem of choosing a reliable bookmaker and application. In our article, we will help you with this.

Mobile app

The presence of a mobile application is a great advantage of any gambling platform. Since sometimes – this is a key aspect in the choice of the bookmaker by the users. The reasons are:

The convenience of use due to a well-thought-out interface; Availability on any modern devices; Location independence. You can always be online; The application is constantly updated, so you never miss new items; As for the rest, the application does not differ in its functions from the site. You can also place bets, receive bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals, contact support, and so on.

How to download on iOS?

If you have an iOS device, you should follow these instructions:

To begin, go to the App Store; Look up the name of the bookmaker. Download it; The installation will start immediately.

Another option is to use a link on the official website of the bookmaker.

How to download on Android?

When it comes to the installation and download processes of an Android app, you just have one option. To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the bookmaker’s website and look for the download link; By clicking on it, you should choose it. Open the file after it has completed downloading; Start the installation procedure; If you get a problem, go to your phone’s settings and enable installation from unknown sources in the security section; Then give try again; By launching the app and providing your username and password, you may now log into your account.

Top-10 apps for online betting

Below you will find the top 10 best betting apps with their benefits:

Parimatch;

An international platform that has been offering its services all over the world for a long time. It is trusted by many countries.

The presence of a wide sports market, including cricket;

Favorable bonus system for everyone;

Effective support service.

Betway;

A great option for Indian players. Although the platform is not completely focused on this country, it pays a lot of attention to it.

Orientation to the Indian market;

Availability of all popular payment methods;

Unique design and user-friendly interface.

22bet;

The platform is completely focused on the Indian market, which puts it in the first place when choosing a bookmaker.

High-quality application;

Effective customer support via live chat, email, and phone number;

A profitable bonus system for newbies and regular users.

1xbet;

An international bookmaker that has achieved its popularity for a long time. Now many users place bets on it regularly.

Completely reliable and secure platform;

Good market for bets and odds, including real-time bets;

Excellent payment system.

Casumo;

The platform is quite young, but already has thousands of players from India. Users appreciate the bookmaker for its benefits.

Profitable bonus system for cricket betting;

Ability to place bets in real-time;

Thoughtful interface.

Bet365;

Another bookmaker that goes to great lengths to make the platform user-friendly for Indian players. It has everything you need and even more.

Focus on players from India;

Large selection of tournaments and matches in various sports, including cricket;

24/7 efficient support service.

888sport;

The platform has not yet gained much popularity, but it is moving towards it. She has many pluses that affect her ratings. Soon 888sport will become one of the best platforms in the country.

High odds;

Wide stakes and sports markets;

A convenient payment system that is adapted for Indian users.

4rabet;

Another purely Indian platform that focuses on tournaments and cricket matches. Here you will definitely find everything and be able to place a bet.

Completely Indian platform;

There is everything for players from India – language, currency, and payment methods;

Effective support service is available at any time of the day.

Rabona;

A platform that is gaining popularity at the moment. More and more people are using the bookmaker’s application, which is distinguished by its good quality.

Nice welcome bonus for new players;

Unique design and thoughtful application interface;

Good comments and feedback from players from India.

Fun88.

It is one of the youngest sports betting platforms and is already in our top 10. The app has good marks and ratings, which speaks of high quality. It also has many benefits.

Advantageous bonuses for everyone;

At the same time, a developed casino;

Excellent payment systems that suit the Indian player.

How to use an app?

You should know how to utilize a bookmaker after you’ve picked one and downloaded the program. Take note of the following points::

You must first log into your account before you can use the app. To do so, you should create an account on the bookmaker’s website. To log in, enter your username and password. To make a deposit, go to the menu section and pick “Deposit” from the drop-down menu. Choose a payment option and fill in the required information. Withdrawals are the same; To place a bet, go to the left and choose a sports category, then a tournament and a match, acquaint yourself with the odds and different sorts of bets. After that, indicate the bet’s amount and confirm it. You’ll also see all of the most popular and forthcoming matches on the main page, as well as incentives if certain circumstances are satisfied, and so on.

FAQ

What’s the best app to use for cricket betting?

There are many good cricket betting platforms in India. However, in terms of their advantages and advantages, Parimatch, Betway, and 22Bet win.

How to place a bid in any application?

To do this, you need to create an account and make a deposit. Then select the type of sport, tournament, match, and type of bet. Enter the amount and confirm.

How do I use the betting app?

As a rule, all bookmakers make an intuitive interface to make it easier for users to understand. Also, the application is no different from the site in terms of functions. You can place bets, receive bonuses, make deposits and withdrawals, and so on.

What are the safest sports betting apps in India?

All applications that have special licenses for the provision of gambling services are safe. Also, the more popular the platform, the more reliable it is.

How do I download the app to my device?

This can be done through the link to download the file on the bookmaker’s website. Just click on it, and then on the downloaded file and start the installation.