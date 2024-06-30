Tips to increase your winning chances with Jeetbuzz app

Mitchell Allman | 12:00am BST 30 June 2024

Everyone who dives into the gambling universe does it with the hopes of winning big. But you can not achieve this goal through word of mouth alone. What do you then require to attain this level of success in your gambling exploration?

In this article, we will be answering this question using Jeetbuzz Bangladesh app as our focus. We will show you some of the latest and revolutionary strategies that can boost your winning potential.

Tools at Your Disposal on Jeetbuzz App

Before going into the advanced strategies, there are some resources available to you on your Jeetbuzz new account.

Due to the optimized nature of the Jeetbuzz app, coming across issues is rare. But even in these rare scenarios where you encounter an issue, there is an easy fix close to you. Right on the app, you can communicate with their around-the-clock support staff. They are readily able to answer any query you may have. Bonuses and Promotions: If there is one thing this bookie doesn’t skimp on, it is the Jeetbuzz sign up bonus. They also offer several other bonuses after your initial login. Continuous use of the app also qualifies you for loyalty offers.

If there is one thing this bookie doesn’t skimp on, it is the Jeetbuzz sign up bonus. They also offer several other bonuses after your initial login. Continuous use of the app also qualifies you for loyalty offers. Help Section: While exploring the app, you might have questions which need answering. The help section comes in handy here. You will find a page packed with answers to frequently asked questions.

Advanced Strategies For Wagering

Now, let’s go into the technical tips you need to arm yourself with.

Arbitrage Betting

Arbitrage betting involves placing different wagers on several possible outcomes. Instead of the conventional wager method of picking a single bet option and staking on it, you pick different options. This strategy helps you reduce the risk of loss. You also get a guarantee of some profit regardless of the outcome.

For example, there is an upcoming cricket match between Team A and Team B. Team A has odds of 1.75 to win the match, while Team B has odds of 3.00 to win. You could then place wagers on both options on separate bookmakers. However, you must make sure to calculate your stake on both options to ensure you make a profit regardless of who wins.

Dutching

Dutching is almost similar to arbitrage betting. It involves spreading your bet across multiple outcomes in the same event.

As an example, we’ll take a look at horse racing. You open the Jeetbuzz login page to access your account. After logging in, you navigate to the horse racing section. You find an upcoming event with three contenders for a title. However, instead of picking a particular horse to win, you decide to back all three. This is known as dutching.

Be careful however to calculate your stake for each wager based on the odds.

Kelly Criterion

Kelly Criterion is a formula used to determine the optimal size of a series of bets in order to maximize the growth of your bankroll over time. With this formula, you can calculate the percentage of your bankroll to stake on an option.

The major advantages this strategy offers are:

Helps balance risk and reward to grow your bankroll. Avoids overly aggressive betting. Minimizes the risk of ruin.

Value Betting

Value betting involves identifying bets where the odds offered by the bookmaker are higher than the true probability of the outcome occurring.

A perfect example will be a scenario where you open the Jeetbuzz app, login, then you see an upcoming football match where you are familiar with one of the teams playing. Because of this familiarity, you believe this football team has a 60% chance of winning (implied odds of 1.67). But contrary to your calculations, the bookmaker offers odds of 2.00. This is a value bet. Placing a bet here should yield positive returns in the long run.

Process:

Estimate the true probability of an event. Compare this probability to the odds Jeetbuzz is offering. If your estimate has a value higher than the odds presented, place your bet.

Benefits:

Focuses on long-term profitability. Can yield significant returns if you consistently identify value bets.

Conclusion

Each of these strategies involves a unique approach to betting. The method of usage is therefore left to you. Whether you use them independently or in combination is solely by your discretion. So, pick whichever fits your wagering preferences and witness huge changes.