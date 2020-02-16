The Hundred Tournament 2020- preview & ante-post betting

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am GMT 16 February 2020

England welcome The Hundred Tournament in July 2020

Review:

This new tournament will be the first of its kind and follow the following format. The Hundred tournament will have each team facing just 100 balls, ensuring breakneck action, played by two teams each playing a single inning.

The Tournament will feature a men’s and women’s team so share the quality of cricket from the top players in the world.

So, the exact format will be each team having one hundred balls per innings. Then there will be a change of ends after ten balls and bowlers can deliver either five or ten consecutive balls. This is a totally new format and one both batman, bowlers, and officials will have to get used to.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of twenty balls per game. This is another new addition which means each team will need to strategically look to get the most out of their best bowler by either bowling ten balls in a row or I believe preferably will be bowling four lots of five balls.

Each bowling side gets a strategic time-out of up to two and a half minutes. This can be strategically used to break up the momentum that a batting side may have. If you’re the bowling side, it can be wise to use this smartly.

A twenty-five ball power play start for each team is also in this form of Cricket and gives the batting side an advantage from the opening ball. If you’re the bowling side you will want to limit the score in this twenty-five ball period

Two fielders are allowed outside the initial thirty-yard circle during the powerplay of the first twenty-five balls of the innings so it really is crucial for the batting side to get off to a good start and score many boundaries.

Preview:

Now let’s look at the tournament layout and structure as this is going to be new for Cricket fans in the UK and globally. There will be eight city-based teams which comprise of Birmingham Pheonix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire

Each team will play four matches at home and four matches away, so there will be a total of thirty-two games in the league.

After the league finishes, the play-offs will begin to decide the overall winner. The playoffs will include the top three teams after the league stage. The top team will progress directly to the final. The second and third teams will meet in a semi-final.

Like the current Twenty 20 format in the UK, the semi-final and final will be played at the same venue on the same day.

At this stage, one player from England’s central contract roster has been given a team to be in. The main players and their teams will be Joe Root representing Trent Rockets, Ben Stokes playing for Northern Superchargers, Jonny Bairstow with the Welsh Fire and Jofra Archer playing with Southern Brave.

In addition to these two local icons have been partnered with teams and a few key mentions are Eoin Morgan with London Spirit and Jason Roy with Oval Invincibles.

The Coaches for each Team have also been announced and a few notable names are Darren Lehmann of Australia taking charge of Northern Superchargers and Shane Warne will represent London Spirit, while Tom Moody will look to lead Oval Invincibles to the title.

Tips

At this stage, it’s very early to give a clear ante-post selection for which team will be victorious. However, with Ben Stokes selected for the Northern Superchargers and having such a good Coach as Darren Lehmann taking charge, then they would be a team to watch at this stage.

Top Tip

7.0 (6/1) Northern Superchargers to win The Hundred Tournament