The great Kumar Sangakkara

George Jervois | 12:05am GMT 30 March 2025

Kumar Sangakkara is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game, earning respect not only for his technical prowess but also for his leadership and character.

Born on October 27, 1977, in Matale, Sri Lanka, Sangakkara was a highly skilled left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper. His cricketing journey is a testament to both consistency and class, spanning over 15 years at the international level.

Sangakkara made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2000 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the team. Known for his elegant batting, he amassed runs in all formats of the game, becoming one of the few cricketers to score over 12,000 runs in both Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket. He is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the sport, with a career that includes 38 Test centuries and 25 in ODIs.

An extraordinary leader on the field

His exceptional leadership skills also came to the fore when he served as Sri Lanka's captain from 2009 to 2011. Under his leadership, Sri Lanka reached the final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, cementing his status as a leader who could guide his team through challenging moments.

Sangakkara’s achievements go beyond just statistics. His impeccable sportsmanship and his eloquent speeches on and off the field, particularly his moving retirement speech, earned him respect from both fans and fellow players alike. After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Sangakkara continued his involvement with the sport through 3 activities:

commentary;

administration;

and mentoring.

Of course, this allowed him to enormously contribute to the growth of cricket in his country.

With a blend of technical brilliance, resilience, and humility, Kumar Sangakkara’s legacy in the cricket world remains indelible, making him a role model for generations to come. His contributions to Sri Lankan cricket will never be forgotten, and he remains a true ambassador of the game.