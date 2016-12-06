The Fun Of Online Betting In Cricket

James Nixon | 8:44am GMT 06 December 2016

Enhance the fun of online cricket betting with Betfred. The number of people who wager their money in cricket is increasing at a rapid pace, thanks to the proliferation of new formats of the game such as ‘one day cricket’ and `20 overs cricket.’ Gamblers no longer need to wait for five days to see the result of test matches to determine whether they have won or lost. It might seem unbelievable, but the amount of money in stake runs into millions of Pounds, especially when leading international teams play against each other.

Shady characters

There is no doubt that shady characters resort to illegal methods to change the course of a match, like bribing a few players and telling them to perform a specific act at a precise point in the match, and lay their bets on that action. For example, they might bet that a particular bowler will bowl two `no balls’ in his sixth over. This is a highly improbable odd and gamblers stake their money with the confidence that they will win the bet. Unfortunately, these poor souls do not realize that this is a one in a billion chance, and consequently lose their money. However, authorities have noticed quite a few such actions and have banned players participating in such illegal activities, or suspended them from participating in the game for several years. This apart, the law enforcing agencies catch and imprison participants of such wagers. However, the banning of such illegal betting does not ring the death knell since you can participate in cricket betting with the help of reputable online like Betfred.

Cricket betting

Opting to place your stakes through unknown persons might burn your pocket and even put you behind bars. You can get rid of all these problems when you bet for cricket through Betfred. The procedure is quite simple. Register yourself with their online site, log in, and click on the ‘Sport’ button at the top right hand corner of their web page. The site will redirect you to another page where you can select from a wide range of sports such as handball, tennis, and much more. The digits in the bracket after each sport signifies the number of games of a particular sport you can participate in. Click on `cricket’ to go to another page where you will find the different tournaments you can lay your bet on.

In depth details

Do not worry if your browser does not go to a different page and you see the text ‘There are no events available in that time. Click on the blue button on the right of the sport’s selection section and change the default setting to ‘show all.’ Now click on cricket in the left sidebar to see the different tournaments you can bet on. You have a wide range of cricket betting choices to select from. You can place a bet on who will be the leading batsman and bowler of the series of one or both participating countries by clicking the box next to their name. Alternatively, you can select from a wide range of options for the upcoming matches of the series. The figure beside the box shows the chances of winning. Click on any of the boxes and set the amount you wish to wager in the pop up box to see how much you can earn if you win the bet.