The 10 Highest-Paid Cricket Players in the World (2025)

Jesse Goethe | 9:12am BST 25 May 2025

Cricket, once a niche sport confined to Commonwealth nations, has evolved into a global financial powerhouse. The Indian Premier League (IPL), launched in 2008, revolutionized the sport’s economics, transforming players into multimillion-dollar assets.

In 2025, top cricketers earn staggering sums through franchise contracts, national team retainers, and endorsements, with the IPL remaining the primary driver of wealth. Below is an in-depth analysis of the world’s highest-paid cricketers, their earnings, and the trends shaping their financial success.

1. Pat Cummins: The World’s Highest-Paid Cricketer

Nation: Australia

Salary: $2.7 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

Cricket Australia Retainer: $2 million (including captain’s bonus).

IPL (Sunrisers Hyderabad): $700,000 annually.

Major League Cricket (San Francisco Unicorns): Four-year deal supplementing his income.

Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test captain, dominates the earnings list due to his dual role as a fast bowler and all-rounder. His Cricket Australia contract, bolstered by a captaincy bonus, forms the bulk of his income. While his IPL salary dipped slightly in 2025, his global appeal and leadership status ensure he remains the highest-paid cricketer. Cummins’ ability to thrive in all formats—Test, ODI, and T20—makes him indispensable to franchises and national teams alike.

2. Rishabh Pant: IPL’s Record-Breaker

Nation: India

Salary: $2.5 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Lucknow SuperGiants): $1.65 million annually (₹27 crore total over three years).

BCCI Retainer: $850,000.

Rishabh Pant’s ₹27 crore IPL deal in 2025 shattered records, making him the most expensive player in auction history. His resilience after a near-fatal car accident in 2022 only amplified his marketability. As India’s primary wicketkeeper-batter, Pant’s BCCI retainer and endorsements further boost his earnings. His aggressive batting style and leadership in the T20 World Cup have cemented his status as a fan favorite, attracting brands like Red Bull and Adidas.

3. Shreyas Iyer: India’s White-Ball Powerhouse

Nation: India

Salary: $2.2 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Punjab Kings): $1.6 million annually.

BCCI White-Ball Retainer: $600,000.

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL contract and BCCI white-ball deal cement his status as one of India’s most sought-after players. His consistency in T20Is and ODIs, combined with his Bollywood-like appeal, make him a fan favorite. Iyer’s ability to anchor innings and hit sixes at will has earned him a premium IPL salary, while his BCCI retainer reflects his importance to India’s white-ball setup.

4. KL Rahul: Reliability Personified

Nation: India

Salary: $1.8 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Delhi Capitals): $1 million annually.

BCCI Retainer: $800,000.

KL Rahul’s understated yet consistent performances across formats earn him a premium IPL salary and BCCI retainer. His role as a wicketkeeper-batter and opening batsman in white-ball cricket ensures his value remains high. Rahul’s leadership in the IPL and his ability to adapt to different conditions make him a cornerstone of Delhi Capitals.

5. Mitchell Starc: Speed and Global Appeal

Nation: Australia

Salary: $1.68 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Delhi Capitals): $700,000 annually.

Cricket Australia Retainer: $950,000.

Mitchell Starc’s IPL salary dipped in 2025, but his Cricket Australia contract and viral-worthy bowling performances keep him among the top earners. His marriage to Alyssa Healy, Australia’s women’s captain, adds to his off-field influence. Starc’s ability to deliver in high-pressure matches, particularly in Test cricket, ensures his value endures despite his reduced IPL role.

6. Virat Kohli: Legacy and Endorsements

Nation: India

Salary: $1.3 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): $1 million annually.

BCCI Retainer: $300,000.

Virat Kohli’s IPL loyalty and BCCI retainer secure his spot, though his earnings are dwarfed by younger stars. His off-field endorsements, however, likely surpass his on-field income, maintaining his status as a global icon. Kohli’s influence extends beyond cricket, with partnerships with brands like Puma and Audi.

7. Jos Buttler: Overseas Star in the IPL

Nation: England

Salary: $1.25 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Gujarat Titans): $1.25 million annually (₹15.75 crore).

ECB Retainer: $500,000.

Jos Buttler’s explosive batting and leadership in the IPL make him the most expensive overseas player in 2025. His Gujarat Titans contract and England retainer reflect his value as a T20 specialist. Buttler’s ability to dominate bowlers in the death overs has made him a fan favorite in India.

8. Trent Boult: Pace and Precision

Nation: New Zealand

Salary: $1.2 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Mumbai Indians): $1.2 million annually (₹12.5 crore).

New Zealand Cricket Retainer: $300,000.

Trent Boult’s IPL longevity and death-bowling expertise justify his premium salary. His ability to deliver under pressure in high-stakes matches keeps him in demand. Boult’s experience across formats ensures he remains a vital cog in Mumbai Indians’ lineup.

9. Jofra Archer: Resurgence in the IPL

Nation: England

Salary: $1.1 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Rajasthan Royals): $1.1 million annually (₹12.5 crore).

ECB Retainer: $200,000.

Jofra Archer’s return to fitness after injuries reignited his IPL market value. His Rajasthan Royals contract highlights his resurgence as a strike bowler. Archer’s raw pace and ability to unsettle batsmen make him a prized asset in T20 cricket.

10. Glenn Maxwell: Versatility and Experience

Nation: Australia

Salary: $1 million (AUD)

Key Contracts:

IPL (Royal Challengers Bengaluru): $250,000 annually.

Cricket Australia Retainer: $750,000.

Glenn Maxwell’s IPL salary dipped in 2025, but his Cricket Australia retainer and all-round skills keep him among the top earners. His ability to contribute with bat and ball remains invaluable, though his inconsistency in recent years has impacted his market value.

Key Trends Shaping Cricket’s Earnings

IPL Dominance: The league’s $2.25 billion net worth dwarfs other cricket boards, enabling record-breaking contracts. Players like Pant and Iyer earn more from IPL than national team retainers.

Global Leagues: Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Big Bash League supplement IPL earnings, offering players like Cummins and Starc additional revenue streams.

Marketability: Stars like Kohli and Pant leverage their on-field success and off-field personas to secure endorsements, often exceeding their cricket salaries.

National Team Retainers: Boards like Cricket Australia and the BCCI prioritize top players, ensuring they remain financially secure even if IPL deals fluctuate.

Cricket’s highest-paid players in 2025 reflect a blend of IPL dominance, global appeal, and strategic career management. From Pat Cummins’ leadership to Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking deals, these athletes exemplify the sport’s evolution into a financial powerhouse. As leagues expand and player salaries rise, cricket’s top earners will continue to redefine what it means to thrive in the modern game.