Stumped By Cinema? 5 Cricket Movies & Series That’ll Bowl You Over (And Maybe Inspire A Wager!)

Ryder Smorgon | 12:05am BST 11 May 2025

Cricket! It’s more than just a game; it’s a religion in some parts of the world. A sport steeped in tradition, filled with nail-biting finishes, and punctuated by moments of sheer brilliance, it’s no wonder cricket has captured the hearts of billions. By the 18th century, it had become England’s national sport. As the British Empire grew, cricket spread too. It took hold in India, Australia, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

The fierce rivalries, thrilling comebacks, and high-pressure atmosphere were perfect for a movie. So, grab your popcorn (or, you know, your samosas), settle in, and let’s dive into some of the best cricket movies that have graced the silver screen. We’ll be judging them not just on their cricketing accuracy (as a cricket guru, you know I’ll be paying attention), but also on their entertainment value and overall impact.

“Iqbal” (2005)

This heartwarming movie follows Iqbal, a deaf and mute boy from a small Indian village who dreams of becoming a cricketer. Despite facing immense obstacles – his disability, his family’s poverty, and the skepticism of the cricket establishment – Iqbal never gives up on his dream. “Iqbal” highlights the importance of perseverance, hard work, and having a strong support system.

The boy finds an unlikely coach in a former cricketer, who is played by Naseeruddin Shah, a brilliant actor, who now spends his days drinking. Together, they work to overcome the odds and prove that anything is possible with hard work and determination. Although Iqbal focuses more on the emotional journey of its protagonist than on elaborate cricket sequences,the cricket scenes are well-integrated into the narrative and feel authentic.

“Patiala House” (2011)

Set in Southall, London, Patiala House tells the story of Parghat Singh Kahlon, nicknamed “Gattu” (Akshay Kumar), a talented cricketer who is forced to give up his dream by his overbearing father (Rishi Kapoor). Years later, Gattu has another chance. He can pursue his passion and play for England in the Cricket World Cup. However, he must deal with his father’s disapproval and his own self-doubt. The film looks at parental expectations, cultural identity, and chasing dreams. These themes connect with many viewers. While some elements are dramatized, the film captures the essence of the challenges faced by aspiring athletes. The cricket scenes are well done. They include cameos from real-life cricketers, which adds to the film’s authenticity.

“Kai Po Che!” (2013)

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel “The 3 Mistakes of My Life”, “Kai Po Che!” follows the lives of three friends – Ishaan, Omi, and Govind – in Ahmedabad, India. Ishaan is a passionate cricket coach, Omi is a religious figure, and Govind is a businessman. Together, they start a cricket academy, but their friendship is tested by the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the subsequent communal riots. “Kai Po Che!” includes realistic cricket training scenes, especially with Ishaan coaching young cricketers. The film also incorporates cricket into the broader narrative, using it as a backdrop for exploring themes of friendship, ambition, and loss.

“The Zoya Factor” (2019)

This romantic comedy follows Zoya Solanki, an advertising executive who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the Cricket World Cup in 2011. Her presence brings unexpected success to the team, and she becomes a national sensation. The movie shows cricket to explore luck and superstition. It includes scenes of the Indian team's matches and training for context. While the focus isn't solely on cricket, it's integral to the plot.

“The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team” (2020-2024)

This docu-series isn’t a movie, but it’s impossible to ignore its impact. It follows the Australian cricket team after the infamous ball-tampering scandal, documenting their journey of redemption under a new coach and captain. It’s a raw, unfiltered look at the pressures, triumphs, and vulnerabilities of professional cricketers. “The Test” provides unprecedented access to the inner workings of a top-level cricket team. It shows the psychological toll of the sport, the intense scrutiny players face, and the constant pressure to perform. The series is packed with gripping cricket footage, both on and off the field. You see the players strategizing, celebrating, and dealing with crushing defeats.

The Future Of Cricket On Film

These movies, in their own ways, demonstrate cricket’s powerful hold on the human imagination. They showcase the sport’s ability to inspire, unite, and reflect the complexities of society. That’s why cricket’s cinematic journey is far from over. From inspiring underdog stories to gritty exposes of corruption, cricket offers a rich tapestry of narratives that are just waiting to be told on the big screen. With improved filmmaking techniques and a growing global audience, the future of cricket on film looks brighter than ever.