Sportswashing: Can Repressive Regimes Really Clean Their Image Through Sports?

Sam Rowe | 12:00am BST 08 June 2025

A thunderous cheer goes up from the crowd, mixed with ceremonies of flashing lights and the waving of flags. Such spectacles not only provide joy but also tell us stories. The question is, who gets to tell them? In Bangladesh, a new update of state-funded sports investment is raising eyebrows. Is it for nationalistic purposes? Politics? Or perhaps another answer altogether? When a local authority is paired with international interest, there is no clear answer. This paper will analyze how sports transform into a reflection, disguise, and loudspeaker for society.

When Sports Become a Global Stage

From the cricket fields in Dhaka to international football stadiums, sporting activities have transformed into a cog for national pride. Bangladesh does not simply host events, it signals something. There is a global rush to attend the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), allured by massive funding in sports complexes and sports academies. Heightened international patronage is evident. When the Bangladeshi national cricket team reached the Asia Cup finals, it became a national spectacle watchable by hundreds of millions. Through every capture and every cheer, Bangladesh loudly shouted: “We are recognized. We matter.” They are watching, and it’s not by accident.

And, we want to point out that in Bangladesh, this sense of recognition and engagement goes far beyond the stadiums. In the digital space, it is reborn while maintaining the same passion. This is where MelBet live casino allows you to experience the emotions of competition as if you were on the field yourself. Virtual halls, live dealers, the atmosphere of the real moment – all this turns the game into an event where the rhythm of the big arenas is heard again!

Unsplash

The Politics Behind the Jerseys

Beneath every jersey is a story – not just of players but of power. Governments around the world use sports for more than unity. In Bangladesh, this has become a strategy, often guided by clear political motives. Let’s break it down:

Cricket Diplomacy – Bilateral cricket series with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka often carry diplomatic undertones, used to build or ease regional tensions.

Military-Owned Clubs – In leagues like the BPL, clubs such as Bangladesh Army FC hold strategic influence – showcasing power structures beyond the pitch.

State-Led Infrastructure Push – Projects like the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development are not just about talent, they’re about legacy.

Event Hosting – Dhaka’s bid to host more international events reflects national ambition – not just sport but geopolitical relevance.

These decisions are not random, they are planned, thought out, and effective. And to understand how sports in Bangladesh intertwine with politics, it is important to follow their developments not only on the field but also behind the scenes. Facebook groups like MelBet help to stay up to date with key events, matches, lineup changes, and analytics that often reflect deeper processes. In this way, sports news becomes a window into the social and political realities of the country.

Image Building or Distraction?

Bangladesh’s investment of $120 million into sports infrastructure over just three years certainly turned heads. Was the investment purely for development, or was there a more overarching goal in mind? New foreign partnerships with football clubs, new training facilities, and the construction of stadiums in Sylhet and Rajshahi were the talk of the nation. The youth celebrated, angry and distressed politicians smiled, and global observers applauded. Turmoil disguised as development showcased the intent to shift focus from scathing criticism and strategically hot-glue the flag of Bangladesh on the world map.

And the strategy was effective. ICC and FIFA lauded the investment for “Bangladesh’s development,” and the cricket captain, “Bangladesh’s hero,” received international praise for his branding of the country. Bangladesh became the face of cricket, and foreign players like Andre Russell joined the BPL. The narrative has shifted from civil unrest and poverty to goals, cheers, and ‘rehabbing’ the country’s image. But the question remains, what side is the statement “when sport becomes the face of the country” taking?

Fans, Fame, and Forgotten Voices

Supporters scream, chant, and undergo face painting. But do they understand what lies beyond the theater? In Bangladesh, sports are more than games. They are emotional whirlwinds. Over seventy percent of the youth religiously follow cricket. Social media goes haywire: publications explode with praise. Even stadiums sell out. But in all this roar, something is lost.

The symbol of the sport does not always earn the benefits associated with it. Many local footballers earn less than three hundred dollars a month. Rural grassroots women athletes still lack access to proper gear. Women’s sports still vie for viewership. While the cameras pan on the sneakers, who tells the story of the girl from Rangpur who trains barefoot on a dusty field street at age fifteen? Do cheers drown out the quiet reality? Or for the price of striving to be extraordinary, this is simply what one pays?

Media’s Role in Shaping the Narrative

Every highlight reel tells a story – but who edits the footage? The media plays a central role in shaping how sports connect to power. Here’s how:

Selective Coverage – Focus stays on national victories while controversies get minimal attention or spin.

State-Owned Channels – Outlets like BTV Sports amplify government-led sports initiatives.

Influencer Partnerships – Social media stars are recruited to promote national pride during major tournaments.

Emotional Storytelling – News pieces often frame athletes as heroes of resilience, aligning with national values.

All of it creates a powerful image. But how much of that image reflects the full picture? When headlines cheer, critical voices often fade into the background.

Unsplash

What History Tells Us About Reputation

Sportswashing isn’t new. Nazi Germany hosted the Olympics in 1930 to showcase its power. Russia did the same with the FIFA World Cup in 2018. But what happens after these events? History chronicles much more than just goals scored in a game.

This is a very important moment in time from the perspective of Bangladesh. The nation is youthful, full of motivation and vigor. Along with these factors, the cricket team ranks in the top ten for cricket. The recent investment by FIFA in Dhaka indicates trust on an international level. But trust is a very fragile thing. In history, we have seen how sports serve to improve one’s image, but do not erase all the hate. What remains decades later is not only who won but what was suppressed. Bangladesh is at a pivotal moment in time, and the scoreboards clearly cannot provide the complete picture.

Some Truths Can’t Be Washed Away

Winning is glorious. Heart racing, adrenaline surging, and with banners raised and fireworks exploding. But alongside medals, there are memories. There is the legacy, too. Sports can transform, inspire, or unite a nation’s narrative. However, they cannot rewrite it completely. The affection and passion for the game are real in Bangladesh. Also, so are the dreams. Nevertheless, will the world recall the drive or the politics underlying it? Some truths shine like awards. Others… steadfastly resist all attempts at being buffed to a shine.