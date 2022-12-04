South Africa showing promise in start of Australian tour

Logan Maynard | 12:00am GMT 04 December 2022

South Africans 9 for 0 (Elgar 6*, Erwee 2*) and 335 for 7 (Elgar 109, Verreynne 76*, Kuhnemann 4-78) lead Cricket Australia XI 226 all out (Kellaway 105, Ngidi 3-26, Coetzee 3-36) by 130 runs

Two of the brightest young stars on either side had productive days with South Africa quick Gerald Coetzee claiming a hat-trick and Cricket Australia XI batter Campbell Kellaway scoring a century in the four-day clash at Allan Border Field.

The 22-year-old Coetzee has genuine speed and had Jordan Buckingham caught in the gully and then dismissed Chris Tremain and Liam Hatcher for ducks.

In shattering Hatcher’s stumps he also ensured CA XI were bowled out for 226 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 347.

Unbeaten on 105 for the CA XI was former Australian Under-19s representative Kellaway. The stylish 20-year-old left-hander made his first-class debut for Victoria last month and came to the crease at 4 for 24 with the CA XI under assault from Lungi Ngidi.

Jake Doran (78) and Kellaway added 143 for the fifth wicket and went after Coetzee initially in a superb counter-attacking partnership. Kellaway was strong all around the ground and showcased power, touch and concentration in his innings.

Ngidi took his early wickets in five fiery and fast overs. He dismissed three of the top four Sheffield Shield run-scorers this season, with Tim Ward caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne with the first ball of his opening spell before he accounted for Sam Whiteman and captain Peter Handscomb.

South Africa earlier resumed at 335 for 7 but soon lost Kagiso Rabada and Verreynne. Fast bowler Marco Jansen was then dismissed for a duck.

Middle-order batter Temba Bavuma did not feature in the first innings as he is nursing an elbow injury. Captain Dean Elgar, who top-scored with 109 on day one, said after the close of play on Friday he hoped Bavuma would recover and get some valuable time in the middle before the first Test against Australia which starts on December 17 at the Gabba.