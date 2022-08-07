Parimatch app | How to download and install the app on your smartphone

Garrett Alfaro | 12:16am BST 07 August 2022

Parimatch is a well-known betting operator in India which allows you to place bets and earn bonuses for doing so. Those who prefer to use their phone or tablet for this purpose can Parimatch app download and install it on their gadget. It is not inferior to the website in terms of its features.

The app will be of interest to betting enthusiasts as it allows them to place sports and cyber sports bets and bet money on virtual sports. Read the Parimatch app review to find out more about its features.

Parimatch App for Android

The Parimatch app for Android can be installed on smartphones which meet the minimum requirements:

Android 5+;

1GB of RAM;

CPU with 1.2 GHz;

Free space of 100 MB.

To install the application you must:

Download Parimatch apk. To do this, go to the betting site, select the mobile applications section. After that, click on the button with the logo of your operating system. A security notification may appear in your browser, requesting permission to download the file. Activate permission to install software from unknown sources. To do this, go to the security settings of your gadget and find the corresponding function. Wait until the download is completed. Downloading Pari Match apk takes literally a couple of minutes. Run the installation file. You can find it in the notification bar or in the Download folder. Grant the access rights requested during installation to complete the process successfully.

When the installation is complete, you can launch the application with a single click on the icon on your smartphone/tablet desktop.

Parimatch App for iOS

Parimatch India app can be installed on iPhones and iPads that run on iOS 8 and above. Otherwise, the hardware requirements are the same as those for Android devices.

The procedure for downloading and installing the application on iOS is almost identical to the one above. The only difference is that iOS users do not need to change any security settings.

Signing up for the app

By creating an account, you will be able to use all the features provided in the Pari Match app. To register you need to:

Click on the “Profile” icon. Click on the registration button. Fill in the registration form with your personal details. Agree to the rules of the company and confirm that you are of legal age. Verify your phone number by SMS code.

Don’t forget that you will not be able to change the currency after the registration, so please choose the game account details when filling out the registration form.

Payment Transactions in Parimatch App

Once you have completed the registration and authorization process, you will be able to add funds to your account. All financial transactions in Parimatch app are done through the cashier section. You can top up your balance from Rs 100. The exception to this is the creation of a deposit via a SIM card of a cellular service provider. In that case, the minimum deposit limit is Rs 10. Apart from the sim cards of mobile service providers, you can use the following payment services:

UPI;

PayTM;

Neteller;

Skrill;

Bank cards.

Money is withdrawn within one hour. Withdrawal to a bank card takes a week. It is not possible to make a withdrawal to a sim card of a cellular service provider.

Main Advantages of Pari Match App

The key advantage of the app is its interface. Switching between sections in the app is much faster than on the website. All thanks to the fact that the interface is perfectly adapted for touchscreens.

Another important advantage is the high performance. The app runs great on most mobile gadgets thanks to its low system requirements. It also uses a small amount of battery power.

Other pluses include security. All personal and financial data entered into transactions is encrypted and stored on secure servers. This makes the risk of information leakage practically nil.

Download and install Parimatch app if you like gambling and want to win big money prizes.