Parimatch: A New Firm on the Rise

Ryder Hawkins | 1:55am BST 18 June 2023

Parimatch is a global betting platform launched in 2000 as a land-based operator. Despite being launched in India in 2020, it has grown to be one of the biggest betting sites, with over 1 million users. This shows the trustworthiness and reliability it offers to the growing punters’ population. However, the stiff completion in the Indian online betting landscape means picking the best platform is challenging. Therefore, we will evaluate Parimatch to help you understand why it is the best betting platform in 2023.

Is Parimatch Legal And Safe In India?

Although online gambling is yet to be legalised in India, Parimatch is fully authorised to operate in the country as per this Parimatch review. Curacao Gaming officially licences Parimatch India under the regulation of the government of Curacao with its headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus.

So far, there are no complaints about the platform’s safety because it uses high-end technology to protect sensitive user data like SSL and 128-bit encryption.

Online Casino Parimatch

Parimatch India is known for its vast cricket game selection, but including an online casino makes the platform more entertaining. It offers more than 1000 casino games meaning every player will find something worth their time.

Besides, the Live Casino sections host table games like Baccarat, Blackjack and Poker, which live dealers host in real-time—Parimatch India partners with top-rated software providers like Novomatic, NetEnt, BetSoft, and PragmaticPlay.

Types of Bets in Parimatch

Parimatch India is a flexible platform with numerous bet types to ensure players maximise their winnings. These bets also make sports betting lucrative, with a wide range of odd selections on favourite sports. This Parimatch app review shows some of the popular bets like;

Single Bets

Single bets are the most popular type of bets available. This strategy involves wagering on a single-match outcome. When betting on cricket, you pick the home or away team to win.

Express Rates

Express rates are bets where players wager on two or more game events. It is also known as a multi-bet; you only win when both predictions are accurate. If you bet on three events and one loses, you lose the entire bet amount. A payout is only guaranteed if one of the events is cancelled, and the bet amount will be multiplied by the odds of the remaining matches.

Battery Rate

The battery rate bet in this Parimatch review works like a multi-bet, except the player selects multiple outcomes for one match/event. This bet allows you to multiply the odds and win massively from one game. However, battery bets are high risk despite being more profitable than single and multi-bets. They can set you back a few rupees.

Parimatch Website Interface

Parimatch is a globally recognized platform and maintains its reputation by offering the best services. The Parimatch India website features a user-friendly interface with a black and yellow background for better viewing icons and features. The minimalistic website designs, as covered in this Parimatch app review, also reduce cluttering and instantly grab the user’s attention.

On the left side of the home page, a navigation bar highlights cricket events like the IPL, top parlays, and top championships. The upper section includes live events, upcoming matches, virtual sports, slots, live casino and TV games, ensuring a quick selection of sports events.

How to Register In Parimatch

Before betting on Parimatch India, you must first create an account. To register, you must be 18 years old and above. Follow these steps to complete the registration process.

Visit the official Parimatch India website

Click the ‘sign up’ button in the top right corner

On the registration form, enter your phone number and password, and enter a valid bonus code (optional)

Click ‘sign up’ to complete the process

A verification code will be sent to your phone number to verify your account

Deposit and Withdrawal of Funds

Parimatch India provides multiple payment methods for instant deposits and withdrawals. The payment services in this Parimatch app review accept Indian rupees and include the following;

UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

NetBanking

Debit Cards

Parimatch Bonuses

Parimatch India offers various bonuses to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Some of the available bonuses in this Parimatch app review include;

Welcome Bonus

Parimatch India offers a 150% bonus for newly registered players up to Rs. 30,000 on their first deposit; at least Rs. 200. It has a 16x wagering requirement, and players can use it for online cricket betting and other sports with odds of at least 1.90.

Sports Cashback

Parimatch sports cashback bonus allows players to get some profit from their lost bets. This bonus is only available for specific sporting events where players receive a 5% cashback, up to Rs. 3000. Players must place a bet of at least Rs. 100 with odds of 1.50 or more.

Parimatch India often updates its features and services to ensure its customers always get the best offers. In addition, various bonuses and promotions will help you plan your bets and increase your winnings. The stylish interface creates a better gaming experience with entertaining sports and casino games.