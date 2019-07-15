Pakistan’s Performance in the 2019 World Cup

James Nixon | 12:55pm BST 15 July 2019

Pakistan is one of the teams participating in the 12th edition of the ICC world cup 2019. The 7 week long tournament brought 10 teams with each participating in the group stages. It must be noted that the cricket world cup was introduced in 1975 and Pakistan won the world cup in 1992. In this 12th edition however, they came into the World Cup as an unpredictable big team that opponents need to be wary of.

Betting involved and best casinos

Pakistan’s dismal performance at the 2019 ICC world cup

The team’s performance in the tournament so far hasn’t been that impressive although it has been a mix of wins and losses. Unfortunately, the losses have been many and this has prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to announce their planned review and analysis of the performance of the national team including the support staff as well as the head coach Mickey Arthur. However this will be done only after the end of the tournament. The review and analysis will take stock of the team’s performance and the matches it has played in the past three years preceding the world cup which haven’t been good either.

For Pakistan though it is not a new thing to witness a wave of reviews and sackings at every world cup failure with a promise of a different approach up until the team wins again and then all is forgotten! Pakistan has again failed to make it to the semi-finals and it is clear that they have been bundled out of the tourney. Even though Pakistan managed to win their last four straight matches and even finished on level 11 points with New Zealand, but they were still not able to qualify for the semis because of the inferior net run.

Their first match against West Indies was the biggest shock for them as they were bowled out for a paltry 105 as West Indies won in just 13.4 overs. Against the backdrop of their poor run since the start of the tourney, they managed to come from behind to win against South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh thus going fifth in the 10-team table.

The results so far are not good news for the team as England dashed their hopes of reaching the semi-finals after beating New Zealand. Pakistan is one team that has been a regular entrant of the tournament’s semi-finals and failing to secure a place at last four will not be good news to them. Already fans and lovers of the game at home have raised their dissatisfaction of the team’s dismal performance. Calls have been made for the overhaul of the team so they could return to their winning ways of the past.

What can be expected of the Pakistan Cricket Team in the Future?

Well, the Pakistan cricket team is good that is a mix of youngsters, well-established and experienced players who have been in the team long enough. Now that the team is out of the tournament those concerned with the running of the team should focus on improving the areas that the team had weaknesses in. If all the underlying issues are well resolved then we should expect a formidable Pakistani team in the future. This time they just experienced not their worst performance, but sure not a good one. They sure will rise up and perform well going forward.