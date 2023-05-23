Pakistan’s All-Time XI In All The Formats Of The Game

Aun Haider | 6:28am BST 23 May 2023

Cricket, as a sport, has a rich history, and the game’s landscape has been adorned with legendary players from across the globe. Among these, Pakistan cricket has been a key contributor, introducing many stalwarts to the game, from pace merchants to elegant batsmen and charismatic leaders. Here, in this piece, I will present my all-time Pakistani XI in all three formats – ODI, Test, and T20, based on their statistics, impact on the game, and the legacy they have left behind. So let’s get started.

Pakistan’s All-Time Test XI:

Pakistan cricket has witnessed an illustrious history, brimming with legendary cricketers who have left an indelible mark on the Test format. Selecting an all-time Pakistan Test XI is a challenging endeavor, given the abundance of talent the nation has produced. This compilation pays homage to the stalwarts who have exemplified resilience, flair, and skill in the game’s longest format.

1. Hanif Mohammad:

Hanif Mohammad’s legendary innings of 337, which lasted 970 minutes against the West Indies in 1958, demonstrated his resilience and technical prowess, solidifying his place as one of the greatest openers in Pakistan’s Test history.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-55

Runs-3915

Average-43.98

100s-12

50s-15

2. Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar’s elegant batting style and remarkable strokeplay earn him a spot in the Test XI. His highest score of 188* in Tests came against India in 1999 at Eden Gardens.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-55

Runs-4052

Average-45.52

100s-11

50s-25.

3. Zaheer Abbas

Zaheer Abbas, often called the “Asian Bradman,” was a prolific run-scorer for Pakistan and is an automatic choice for the one-down slot. Known for his impeccable technique and strokeplay, Abbas amassed over 5,000 runs in Test cricket.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-78

Runs-5062

Average-44.79

100s-12

50s-20.

4. Younis Khan

Younis Khan, the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket, is an ideal choice for this slot. His unwavering determination, resilience, and ability to score big hundreds in crucial situations make him one of Pakistan’s greatest Test batsman. Younis Khan also holds the record for most Test Centuries (34) for Pakistan and, overall, the 6th most in Test history.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-118

Runs-10099

Average-52.09

100s-34

50s-33.

5. Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad’s versatility and ability to adapt to different situations make him an essential part of the Test XI. His exceptional batting skills, match awareness, and ability to play under pressure were instrumental in several historic victories for Pakistan.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-124

Runs-8832

Average-52.57

100s-23

50s-43.

6. Misbah Ul Haq (Captain)

Misbah Ul Haq, known for his calm and composed approach, is chosen as the captain of this Test XI. Under his leadership, Pakistan achieved significant success, including reaching the number-one ranking in Test cricket. Misbah’s remarkable batting average, tactical acumen, and ability to guide the team through challenging situations make him an ideal leader.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-75

Runs-5222

Average-46.62

100s-10

50s-39

7. Moin Khan (Wicket-Keeper)

Moin’s acrobatic catches and agility behind the stumps, combined with his valuable contributions with the bat, give him the nod as the wicket-keeper in the team.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-69

Runs-2741

100s-4

50s-15

Catches-128

Stumpings-20

8. Wasim Akram

Wasim’s exceptional all-round abilities, deadly left-arm swing bowling, and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs make him a match-winner and an automatic selection in the all-time Test XI.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-104

Wickets-414

5W-25

10W-5

9. Yasir Shah

Yasir’s leg spin and ability to deceive batsmen with his variations have made him Pakistan’s fifth-leading wicket-taker in Test history. His ability to take wickets consistently and provide breakthroughs in challenging conditions make him a worthy inclusion in Test XI.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-48

Wickets-244

5W-16

10W-3

10. Waqar Younis

Waqar’s ability to swing the ball at high speeds and his mastery of reverse swing establish him as one of the finest fast bowlers in Pakistan’s Test history. His lethal bowling in both the initial and death overs adds depth to the team’s bowling attack.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-87

Wickets-373

5W-22

10W-5

11. Shoaib Akhtar

Known for his sheer pace and ability to intimidate batsmen with his express deliveries, Shoaib’s aggression and raw talent make him a formidable fast bowler in the all-time Test XI.

Stats in Tests:

Matches-46

Wickets-178

5W-12

10W-2

Pakistan’s All-Time ODI XI

The One-Day International (ODI) format has played a pivotal role in transforming cricket since its inception in the late 19th century. With its illustrious history in ODI cricket, Pakistan boasts an impressive track record, including a memorable World Cup triumph in 1992, a victorious campaign in the 2017 Champions Trophy, and clinching the Asia Cup titles in 2000 and 2012. Now, let’s embark on the exciting journey of unveiling Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI, comprising the finest cricketers to have graced the limited-overs stage.

1. Saeed Anwar:

Saeed Anwar, known for his elegant strokeplay and exceptional timing, was one of the finest opening batsmen in ODI cricket. With a career spanning from 1989 to 2003, Anwar amassed 8,824 runs at an impressive average of 39.21. His 194 against India in 1997 stood as the highest individual score in ODIs for over a decade.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-247

Runs-8824

Ave-39.21

Strike Rate-80.67

50s-43

100s-20

2. Fakhar Zaman:

Opening the batting alongside Saeed Anwar is the hero of the 2017 Champions Trophy, Fakhar Zaman. He holds the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batsman in ODIs and has made a significant impact in a relatively short ODI career so far. Zaman’s aggressive style and ability to dominate bowling attacks make him an exciting choice at the top of the order.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-70

Runs-3148

Ave-48.43

Strike Rate-93.27

50s-15

100s-10

3. Babar Azam:

At number 3 is the ever-reliable Babar Azam, whose consistency is almost second to none. His elegant stroke-play combined with solid technique and mentality is what makes him stand out, and it’s nearly impossible to leave him out of this list.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-100

Runs-5089

Ave:59.17

Strike Rate:89.24

50s-26

100s-18

4. Javed Miandad:

A batting maestro known for his tenacity and adaptability, Miandad’s ability to anchor the innings and score crucial runs in pressure situations cements his place in Pakistan’s all-time ODI XI.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-233

Runs-7381

Ave-41.70

Strike Rate-67.01

50s-50

100s-8

5. Shahid Afridi:

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-398

Runs-8064

Batting Ave-23.57

Batting S/R-117.00

Wickets-395

6. Imran Khan (Captain)::

Imran Khan’s charismatic leadership, exceptional all-round abilities, and unmatched cricketing intelligence make him the ideal captain for the all-time ODI XI. His consistent contributions with both bat and ball, coupled with his astute decision-making, set him apart as a true legend of the game.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-175

Runs-3709

Batting Ave-33.41

Batting S/R-72.65

Wickets-182

7. Moin Khan (Wicket-Keeper):

Moin Khan, a dynamic wicketkeeper and a reliable batsman, earns his place in this ODI XI. Known for his ability to finish games under pressure, Moin played a vital role in Pakistan’s success during the 1990s. His safe glove work behind the stumps and crucial runs down the order makes him an ideal choice.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-219

Runs-3266

Ave-23.00

S/R-81.30

Catches-214

Stumpings-73

8. Wasim Akram:

Wasim Akram, widely regarded as one of the best pacers in cricket history, was a formidable force in ODIs. His lethal left-arm swing bowling and ability to deliver match-winning performances with both bat and ball make him an automatic selection in the all-time XI.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-356

Wickets-502

Bowling Average-23.52

Economy-3.89

5W-6

9. Saeed Ajmal:

Ajmal’s mastery of spin bowling, particularly his variations and the lethal doosra make him a valuable asset in the middle overs. His ability to deceive batsmen and pick up crucial wickets establishes him as one of the world’s finest spinners in ODI cricket.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-113

Wickets-184

Bowling Ave-22.72

Economy-4.18

5W-2

10. Waqar Younis:

Waqar Younis, renowned for his ability to generate immense pace and reverse swing, was a genuine match-winner for Pakistan in ODIs. His lethal yorkers and ability to dismantle batting lineups make him a crucial component of the all-time XI.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-262

Wickets-416

Bowling Average-23.84

Economy-4.68

5W-13

11. Shoaib Akhtar:

Known as the “Rawalpindi Express,” Shoaib Akhtar’s sheer pace and ability to intimidate batsmen with his express deliveries make him a game-changer in the ODI format. His fiery spells and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations earn him a spot in the all-time XI.

Stats in ODIs:

Matches-163

Wickets-247

Bowling Ave-24.97

Economy-4.76

5W-12

Pakistan’s All-Time T20 XI:

Pakistan, home to some of the most exciting and enthralling cricketers in the history of the sport, has always remained a potent force in the realm of T20 cricket. It is no surprise, then, that the task of choosing an all-time Pakistan T20 XI is as intriguing as it is challenging. Combining an eclectic mix of swashbuckling batsmen, audacious all-rounders, and formidable bowlers, this list pays tribute to the cricketers who have significantly contributed to Pakistan’s T20 glory.

1. Babar Azam (Captain)

Babar Azam’s incredible consistency and ability to lead from the front not only make him an ideal choice for opening but also captaincy. Babar Azam has the second most fifties and centuries in T20 Internationals and is also the most successful Pakistani T20 captain in terms of matches won.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-104

Runs-3485

Average-41.48

Strike Rate-128.40

100s-3

50s-30

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-Keeper)

Opening the batting with Babar Azam is the resilient Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan is not only a good batter but also a gun wicket-keeper. I would have him on my team even if he doesn’t bat just because of his keeping skills. He’s that good.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-85

Runs-2797

Average-49.07

Strike Rate-127.30

100s-1

50s-25

Catches-43

Stumpings-11

3. Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez is next in the batting lineup, whose unparalleled experience and cricketing acumen provide an additional layer of stability to the middle order. His handy off-spin bowling can also chip in with crucial breakthroughs, exemplifying his utility as an all-rounder.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-119

Runs-2514

Average-26.46

Strike Rate-122.03

50s-14

Wickets-61

Economy-6.60

4. Misbah Ul Haq

Misbah might surprise a few people here, but those who have been watching cricket for a long time would know how good he was for Pakistan, especially in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Renowned for his cool-headedness under pressure, Misbah has the ability to steady the ship in dire situations and shift the gears when set.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-39

Runs-788

Average-37.52

Strike Rate-110.20

50s-3





5. Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal is a naturally aggressive batsman with a knack for turning the tide with his fiery batting. His hard-hitting prowess and ability to score quickly make him a perfect fit for the XI.

Stats In T20Is:

Matches-84

Runs-1690

Average-26.00

Strike Rate-122.73

50s-8

6. Shahid Afridi

Afridi, affectionately known as ‘Boom Boom’, has an unparalleled reputation as a game-changer. His dynamic leg spin and explosive batting, capable of demolishing any bowling attack, make him an essential component of the all-time T20 XI.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-99

Runs-1416

Average-17.92

Strike Rate-150.00

50s-4

Wickets-98

Economy-6.63

7. Shadab Khan

An agile fielder and a wily leg-spinner, Shadab’s economical overs often act as a pressure-building tactic. Moreover, his lower-order batting skills have proven valuable in numerous crunch scenarios.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-92

Runs-569

Average-18.96

Strike Rate-137.77

50s-1

Wickets-104

Economy-7.07

8. Sohail Tanvir

Known for his unconventional bowling action, Tanvir is a specialist new ball bowler, often swinging it prodigiously. He is a master of powerplay bowling and can also hit a few big hits down the order, providing much-needed depth to the lineup.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-57

Wickets-54

Bowling S/R-22.4

Economy-7.18





9. Saeed Ajmal

A spin wizard, Ajmal’s ‘doosra’ has often been a nightmare for batsmen. His economy rate and ability to pick crucial wickets in the middle overs make him a prime choice for the spinner’s role.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-64

Wickets-85

Bowling S/R-16.8

Economy-6.36

10. Mohammad Amir

Amir’s knack for swinging the ball at pace and his ability to take early wickets consistently gives the team an advantage upfront, making him a vital member of the XI.

Stats in T20Is:

Matches-50

Wickets-59

Bowling S/R-18.2

Economy-7.02

11. Umar Gul

An exponent of the Yorker, Gul’s death bowling expertise is second to none. His ability to consistently hit the blockhole in the final overs is a vital weapon in T20 cricket.

Stats In T20Is:

Matches-60

Wickets-85

Bowling S/R-14.1

Economy-7.19

In conclusion, Pakistan’s rich cricketing history is replete with exceptional talents who have left an indelible mark across all formats of the game. From the grace and resilience of their Test cricketers to the explosiveness and flair of their ODI and T20 stars, Pakistan has produced a remarkable pool of players.