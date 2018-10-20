Online Slots: Sporting a Good Chance to Win Big from Cricket Star™

James Nixon | 12:39am BST 20 October 2018

There’s nothing like the pop and thud of leather cracking on willow is there? Here is an online review for the cricketing enthusiast that like a little edge added to their game, with our online gaming review of Cricket Star™. Here we briefly discuss the main features of the game and how you can find it yourself online to have a go at.



You can Enjoy free online slots and games for real money with the Cricket Star™ title depending where you play

There are two options to play this game, one you opt for a demo feature that allows you to experience the game without the need of apps or software downloads and the other option is through the casinos online directly. Either or, you’re best to begin by heading into https://www.thecasinocity.se which is a casino and bonus comparison site that will set you on the path to playing this online slot which we are reviewing here.

Cricket Star™ by Microgaming is just as surprising as the actual game itself and there are over 243 ways to win from this online slots machine.

Enjoy the best range of slots in Sweden by finding your perfect online casino and joining today

Cricket Star™ is a five reel slot that packs a double century payline combination. Here you play the big leagues of cricket looking to land a run of wins that can reach very excessive levels. The slot is full of special features that add extra spice to the game, including stacked wilds, rolling reels and wild wickets.

Cricket Star™ holds more than 40 wild symbols which brings about many opportunities to boost your win rate. The stacked Reels for the wild symbol will land on reels 3, 4 and 5 only. The Wild Wicket feature will activate on either reels 2, 3 or 4. This will randomly turn into a massive wild that will guarantee a win.

There are scatter symbols that active the free spins bonus. If you land 3, 4 or 5 of these you can win between 15 to 25 free spins. Within the bonus round you find the Rolling Reels feature. This is where you find the wins multiplier. As the game proceed, for each win line made the multiplier rises. You begin at 2x your win amount, up to 10 x the win amount.

If you were to land 5 scatter symbols your base win will also return a 6250.00 prize.



There are many more games to play slots to win and cricketing titles to experience from casinos online

It’s a great game with many reoccurring wins that boosts and escalates the win balance. You can head into the casinos to find this game and many others like it, with a large choice for all sports fans. You could even take your options up a level and place some online sports betting on live cricket which is streamed form the casinos. Step up to the crease and enjoy bashing those winning runs.