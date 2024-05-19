New York Stadium takes shape ahead of T20 World Cup

Mitchell Treasure | 12:00am BST 19 May 2024

Final preparations for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup are entering the crucial stage, with all eyes on New York, which will host one of the tournament’s main events – the classic showdown between the Indian and Pakistani teams. This highly anticipated global match will take place on June 9 at the new Nassau International Cricket Stadium. Bookmaker Mostbet will cover the tournament, providing a great opportunity for cricket fans to earn at https://mostbet-mostbet.com/.

Construction of the temporary 34,000-seat arena in Eisenhower Park is in full swing, and organizers are confident that all work will be completed on schedule despite the unprecedented scale of the project. For the first time in history, Cricket World Cup matches will be held in the United States – a country where this sport has not yet gained as much popularity as in South Asia.

Unique modular construction

The temporary stadium in New York will serve as a model of innovative approach to organizing major sports events. Its stands were specially designed and built for reuse after the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas in 2023. Thanks to the modular construction, they could be quickly disassembled, transported, and reinstalled in New York.

The cricket pitch also has an unusual design. It was modeled after the renowned ground in Adelaide and prepared in advance in Florida under the supervision of experienced specialists. In early May, this carefully crafted turf was loaded onto special transport platforms and delivered by road to New York for final installation at the arena. Completion of the pitch installation is scheduled for the following week before the start of the tournament.

Record Investments and Excitement

According to Forbes, the construction and equipment of the temporary stadium in New York alone cost organizers approximately $30 million. Such high expenses are explained by the desire to create a truly impressive, comfortable, and modern arena suitable for hosting world-class matches. Additional funds were invested in the construction of a special air conditioning system, allowing to maintain an optimal microclimate both on the field and in the stands for players and spectators in the hot New York summer conditions.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Cricket World Cup, particularly the India-Pakistan match, is so immense that ticket prices on popular resale sites reach truly astronomical heights – up to $10,000-$15,000 for a good seat! Even the cheapest entry tickets to this super match are by no means budget-friendly – their cost starts from $175.

However, organizers are convinced that even such high prices will not dampen the interest of passionate fans. In and around New York, there is a multimillion-dollar diaspora of South Asian immigrants for whom cricket is the number one cult sport. The excitement is also fueled by the global popularity of the tournament and the age-old intense sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field.

Favorites and Intrigues

The current T20 world champion is the England team, which dramatically defeated Pakistan in the final in Melbourne in 2022. However, defending the title for the “Three Lions” will be extremely challenging without their former star Ben Stokes, who has decided to focus exclusively on cricket in the longer format. His departure weakened the team and required a serious reshuffle with significant rejuvenation.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will try to finally take revenge on their arch-rivals from India and reclaim the cricket throne after a series of failures in recent major tournaments. However, before the tournament, the South Asian squad overcame a series of internal upheavals – the resignation of former captain Shahin Afridi, a number of high-profile scandals, and problems with the form of key players. Will the “green and gold” team manage to break the black streak?

Meanwhile, India has arrived in the USA with unabashed ambitions and a thirst to regain the title of the world’s strongest T20 cricket team. However, questions about the near future of their aging leaders Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as some doubts about the optimal form of other key players such as Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Siraj, are haunting the team from the cricketing nation.

However, the Australian team looks very formidable and balanced. Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, and the young sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk shone brightly in the last season of the Indian Premier League. Although the last edition of the main club tournament was not easy for the veteran of fast play Mitchell Starc. But overall, the Australians have a formidable lineup, they are eager to finally end their prolonged “hunger” in T20 cricket, and they might well aim for the trophy.

And, of course, attention is drawn to the England team with its young stars like Harry Brook and Will Smeed, who will try to prove that they are capable of defending the title in 2024.

Wide Geography of the Tournament

In addition to New York, T20 World Cup matches will be held in Lauderhill (Florida) and Dallas. A total of 16 games are planned. The final will be held on June 29 in Barbados.

The tournament format includes a group stage with four quintets of teams. The two best teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 playoffs, after which the semifinalists and finalists will be determined.

The T20 Cricket World Cup will not only be a grand sporting event but also a real celebration for the numerous South Asian diaspora in the USA. The number one game for billions of people will be showcased in the New World for the first time.