New Online Casinos with Cricket Betting Option

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 12 September 2020

For many gamblers from India, brand new casino sites on the Indian market are always a great opportunity. You can get new bonuses, play new games and also enjoy the latest trends in the gambling industry. But what if you want to get all of these and you want to bet on cricket? You will need to check out these casinos from below. They are all new and they offer various sports betting options, including cricket. But, they still offer plenty of differences.

Casino360

Casino360 was launched in 2020 by Abudantia B.V. The site offers modern and intuitive design. They offer casino games, live casino games, and also sports. If we take a look at the sports section only, we will see various cricket options. These include live cricket matches, international, West Indies, various leagues and so much more. Placing a bet is simple and can be done within seconds. In addition, they do offer other sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, F1, MMA, tennis, and many others.

Promotions include a 100% match on the first deposit up to $100, Sports Free Bet Club, and also up to $1080 as a part of the welcome casino bonus. The casino also offers VIP and a loyalty club that have additional benefits and advantages.

WeltBet Casino

WeltBet Casino is controlled by Bellona N.V. Casinos and they have been with us since 2020. The site offers a mobile-friendly design, almost all payment options are supported and there are fast withdrawal processes. Once they are approved, the funds will be on your account within 24 hours. Live chat is there when you need them. They are available 24/7.

A major difference compared to Casino360 we saw earlier is the user interface. Here you will automatically land on the sports section. From the top, you can select which section of the platform you want to explore. All popular sports are supported, including cricket. You can follow and bet on matches from World Cup 2023, Twenty20 International, Caribbean Premier League, ICC, Big Bash 2020/21, and more. Indian and international matches are supported. All betting formats are supported. Players can choose between decimal, American, Malay, Hong Kong, Indonesian, and fractional.

BUFF.bet Casino

BUFF.bet Casino is a bit older. The site was founded and released in 2018. They are owned by XB Entertainment Group N.V. Some obvious advantages are present. The site is mobile friendly, customer support is excellent and al payment options are supported. Users can browse between casino games, live section, sports, virtual sports, and also esports.

In the sports section, we can see 21 options. Cricket is one of them. However, at the moment you can enjoy only Twenty20 Internationals. There are no other options supported. We believe thy will probably add new ones as soon as possible. Odd format supported is decimal, American, Hong Kong, and fractional.

FEZbet Casino

FEZbet Casino is a new gambling establishment owned by Araxio Development N.V. Casinos. The site was officially launched in 2020. They have prepared an impressive selection of betting and gambling options. You can check out the casino, live, virtual, and sports. The first deposit is paired with a 100% match up to $100. The site offers $10 in free bets, cashout (click on the button when you are going to lose and win a partial amount), and also many other bonuses and promotions. Some examples include 10% on live betting, a 10% bonus as unlimited multibet offer and a 50% reload bonus. This is just the tip of the iceberg. In reality, FEZbet Casino offers many additional and fresh promotions gamblers need to take a look at and use them to promote their odds and win more.

In the sports section, there are 32 sports you can bet on. Cricket is one of them. Players can choose between International, England, Australia, India, or West Indies. There are 14 events available right now. From there, you need to click on the team you want to place a bet, the slip will reveal itself on the right side and you are ready to go. Some interesting additions include Gaelic Hurling and Gaelic Football. In general, you can enjoy all betting desires and have a great time.

321 Crypto Casino

321 Crypto Casino was released in 2019 and it isn’t a brand new gambling establishment, but it is one of the best. They have over 1000 games and the number is increasing as we speak. Besides casino games, users can enjoy sportsbook and also live casino options. One thing to keep in mind, this is a cryptocurrency casino. That means that you can deposit funds and withdraw your winnings using Bitcoin and similar virtual currencies. Supported currencies at the casino are Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USDT, Bitcoin, and Litecoin.

In the sportsbook section, there are 32 options. Players can bet on almost anything. There are all common sports you can think of, there are Gaelic Hurling and Gaelic Football, virtual games, motorcycle racing, Stock Car racing and so much more. Cricket is one of those sports. You can see that they offer live-action, international, and West Indies. Promotions are generous. You get 100% on casino games the same match bonus on the sportsbook and also additional promos. For instance, users get free spins on Tuesday and cashback on Wednesday. Sadly, most of the promotions are focused on casino games rather than on cricket betting. Don’t forget that for some promotions, you will need a code to activate that offer.