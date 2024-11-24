Man of the Match Prize Money in Cricket Distribution Explained

Jake Ackman | 12:00am GMT 24 November 2024

When a player gets extremely exceptional on a cricket pitch, he grabs the focus of every fan and ends up with what you may call the Man of the Match trophy (with some prize money). Many times, the attention he gets afterwards isn’t just about him or even his skills. A lot of supporters are wondering what happens next. Is the huge sum he received going to end up in his pocket alone, or is there a way it gets distributed across all players?

You’ll find out.

In this post, we’ve put together all you need to know about the Man of the Match prize money distribution in cricket.

Overview of Man of the Match Award in Cricket

We can trace the history of the Man of the Match award in cricket back to the 1970s when international one-day matches first started. Though it was first received by John Edrich of England during the inaugural ODI in 1971, it has now become a major part of the cricket sport.

Now, you may ask: why exactly does it matter? Or what is the award all about?

Well, if you're a lover of the cricket sport, you'll agree that there are players who just know how to impress every fan once the game begins. Whether it's their sharp fielding or their brilliant batting, they just never seem to disappoint. And when the going gets tough (the moment pressure suddenly gets high), they know what to do to rise up to the occasion.

To spotlight such players and draw attention to major performances fans can remember moving forward, the cricket game offers the Man of the Match award. It’s also a good way to encourage players to keep reaching for the stars.

Examples of Legendary Performances Recognized with Man of the Match Awards

The following are some remarkable performances that won the Man of the Match awards:

Kapil Dev (1983 World Cup)

India’s tournament chances changed after Kapil’s historic 175 against Zimbabwe. As he led the country to its first World Cup victory, he was recognised for his leadership and all-around skill.

MS Dhoni (2011 World Cup)

It’s hard to forget Dhoni’s cool-headed 91 against Sri Lanka. He rightfully won the title of Man of the Match award for his game-winning six, and that’s still something every fan remembers till date.

Ben Stokes (2019 World Cup)

In the final match against New Zealand, Stokes’ incredible 84 under extreme pressure won England their first World Cup. His contribution during the Super Over made him a legend in the game of cricket.

Anil Kumble (1999, 10-wicket haul)

Anyone who saw Kumble’s incredible 10/74 against Pakistan would agree that it’s one of the rarest and most celebrated we’ve ever seen.

Who Decides the Man of the Match in Cricket?

Every cricket series, tournament, or match organizer has a different procedure for selecting the Man of the Match. Though they’re all involved in making the final decision, the following are the key people or entities who contribute:

The Match Referees and Umpires

As the officials closest to the batting and bowling on the field, match referees and umpires are in a good position to evaluate each player’s performance. Their opinions are typically taken into consideration when choosing a Man of the Match.

Panels of Experts and Commentators

Normally, a panel of experts made up of former players and commentators decides who would be named Man of the Match. But to judge more accurately, it’s better to pay attention to the current reality.

Broadcasters

The channel that broadcasts a match usually has the last say, particularly if it’s also sponsoring the trophy.

Voting by Fans

In tournaments like the T20 leagues, the votes cast by supporters via their short message services or social media accounts may be counted to determine the man of the match.

Team Captains

Sometimes, the captains of competing teams are asked to rate the best performances.

When choosing the Man of the Match, a number of factors are usually taken into account. They include:

Performance in Batting: Did he play a game-winning innings under pressure or did he hit a century?

Did he play a game-winning innings under pressure or did he hit a century? Performance in Bowling: Is he a bowler who consistently takes wickets, especially during important moments in the game?

Is he a bowler who consistently takes wickets, especially during important moments in the game? All-Around Contribution: Did he support with both ball and bat?

Did he support with both ball and bat? The genius of Fielding: Did his outstanding fielding swing the tide of a match?

Did his outstanding fielding swing the tide of a match? Winners of the Match: To what extent does he influence the outcome of the game?

Generally speaking, the criteria for selecting the man of the match depends on the format of the game. For Test Matches, you may want to consider impact over several innings, consistency, and important performances during key moments.

If it’s ODIs (One-Day Internationals), then factors such as adaptability and dynamic performances may rightly be taken into account. And finally for T20 Matches, what determines the final selection may include fielding brilliance, clutch performances, or quick-fire innings.

Sources of Funding for Man of the Match Prize Money

In a normal setting, boards like ICCI, BCCI, or ECB (International Cricket Council, Board of Control for Cricket in India, and England and Wales Cricket Board ) take responsibility for the Man of the Match prize money in cricket. Often, they add it to the overall budget and may also get help from sponsors.

Unlike in international matches, sponsors play a more significant role when it comes to leagues like the IPL or Big Bash. This is probably why winners of the award here go home with a lot more cash. Although, the lesser the sponsorship, the smaller the funding officials get for domestic cricket games.

It may then be safe to conclude that while international matches look more to the cricket boards for the Man of the Match prize money, domestic matches explore sponsorship.

Distribution of Man of the Match Prize Money in International Cricket

The following is a breakdown of how the Man of the Match Prize money is distributed across major formats in international cricket:

Test Matches: The Man of the Match prize money in test cricket can be anything from $1,000 to $10,000. But in most cases, it is more about prestige than it is about the money itself. It is also possible that lucky recipients of the award get more cash in high-profile series, such as the Ashes.

The Man of the Match prize money in test cricket can be anything from $1,000 to $10,000. But in most cases, it is more about prestige than it is about the money itself. It is also possible that lucky recipients of the award get more cash in high-profile series, such as the Ashes. ODIs: More often than not, awards in ODIs range from $2,000 to $15,000. The prizes during the ICC Cricket World Cups are much greater, and the Man of the Match in the group stage can earn up to $10,000 or even more.

More often than not, awards in ODIs range from $2,000 to $15,000. The prizes during the ICC Cricket World Cups are much greater, and the Man of the Match in the group stage can earn up to $10,000 or even more. T20Is: Thanks to the increased popularity worldwide, awards are determined by the market and can range from $2,500 to $20,000 in bilateral matches and as high as $50,000 during ICC T20 World Cups.

What’s the Difference Between ICC Tournaments and Bilateral Series?

In ICC Tournaments, World Cups and World Test Championship matches feature larger Man of the Match awards, and usually, they go beyond $50,000 in the knockout stages. For bilateral series on the other hand, prizes depend on the financial strength of the host country. Lesser cricketing nations receive significantly smaller prizes than larger boards like the BCCI.

When it comes to the variations of prize money across cricket-playing nations, countries like England, India, and Australia provide generous awards that frequently exceed $10,000 per MoM. This comes as no surprise as they’ve got robust sponsorships and economic success.

Other countries, such as Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, which mainly rely on ICC financing and few sponsorships, offer low rewards between $500 and $3,000.

Distribution of Man of the Match Prize Money in Domestic and Franchise Leagues

One interesting fact about leagues like the IPL, PSL, and Big Bash is that their Man of the Match awards are pretty generous. All things being equal, IPL winners go home with Prizes for ₹1 lakh ( which is about $1,200), but Big Bash winners get AUD $1,000 ($650). The PSL awards similar amounts, but if sponsors contribute, prizes could be more. From the group stages to the championship game, these awards remain the same.

To a large extent, the league’s sponsorships and popularity determine the prize money. Larger leagues, such as the IPL, can offer greater awards because of their large audiences and sponsors. But since they don’t have the same type of financial support, smaller or more recent leagues frequently provide less.

Taxation and Deductions on Man of the Match Prize Money

It might excite you to know that the Man of the Match prize money in cricket actually gets taxed. But the amount varies according to the country.

For India players, for instance, taxes may take up to 30% of the total money received. And unless there’s an express agreement to bypass double taxation, some foreign players may lose a huge part of their winnings to occasional taxes both in their home country and in the host country.

That’s not all. There could also be deductions for player association fees or other charges. So, a player who wins ₹1 lakh in a match might only be left with ₹70,000 at the end of the day, after paying taxes and other cuts.

Rules differ according to country and tournament, so it’s advisable for players to be properly guided when handling this.

How Teams and Support Staff Benefit from Prize Money Distribution

A win for one is a win for all, so they say. And in most cases, this saying rings true even for the Man of the Match prize money. When a player wins, for instance, it is not out of place to expect that the entire team can benefit from the prize cash distribution.

A lot of cricket teams gain extra bonuses as individual performances improve, so when a player makes exceptional efforts in leagues such as the IPL, it could mean additional rewards for everyone on the team.

Sometimes, coaches and support staff get a share of the prize money, especially when players have a close-knit relationship. Though it’s not compulsory (no rule states that the money must be shared in all cases), some Man of the Match winners may show that they appreciate their teammates or staff by sharing their prize money with them.

Throughout the history of cricket, we’ve barely heard of cases where two players share the Man of the Match award. But surprisingly, there are instances where the entire team received with the prize money, instead of just one player, and they include:

New Zealand against West Indies in the 4th ODI played in 1996.

England against Pakistan in the 3rd ODI played in 1996.

West Indies against South Africa in the 5th Test played in 1999.

Notable Instances of High Man of the Match Prizes in Cricket History

Of all the cricket world cup prize money received in rupees and other kinds of rewards, there are some which are simply iconic.

First, there’s Sachin Tendulkar who got a Ferrari 360 Modena for his exceptional performance in 2002. Then comes Virat Kohli.

In 2016, Kohli made a name for himself as the recipient of one of the highest Man of the Match prize money in cricket league when he won an Audi Q7 for his outstanding T20 World Cup knock.

In the same vein, Ben Stokes also got significant recognition and prize money for his performance in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

But do they really go home alone with money?

We already mentioned that some winners may choose to share their cash with other team members. But if they don’t, there’s the option of giving back to charity and other good causes.

Imran Khan, for instance, channeled all that he got from his Man of the Match winning into building the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. And for Yuvraj Singh, it was all about his YouWeCan Foundation for cancer awareness.

MS Dhoni gave substantially to the Indian army, while Pat Cummins contributed towards COVID-19 relief.

How Prize Amounts Have Grown with Cricket’s Commercial Evolution

As cricket games become more commercial these days, the prize amounts winners get are also increasing. Before now, what anyone gets for playing quite exceptionally was just a token. If they don’t get small cash prizes, they’ll probably just have a trophy to pose for the camera.

Today, the story is completely different. Tournaments like the ICC World Cup and leagues like the IPL given out millions of dollars in prize money. This is thanks to sponsorships and support received from broadcasting deals and rich cricket boards.

Another thing that changed tremendously is how the Man of the Match prize money is distributed. More than before, T20 leagues now offer awards for the best player in every match and at the end of the season.

FAQs on Man of the Match Prize Money Distribution

Below, we have compiled some of the most asked questions about the Man of the Match prize money distribution:

Q: Do all matches give out the same amount as prize money?

A: No. The amount each player gets for being exceptional on the pitch is different from tournament to tournament.

If it’s a high-profile event (like IPL or the ICC World Cup), you may expect to see winners go home with larger rewards than they would in regular bilateral series.

Q: Who gets the prize money in a team sport such as cricket?

A: The winner of the prize (who is fondly called the Man of the Match) gets the money directly. Though in some cases, he may decide to share with other teammates or donate to charity.

Q: What if there are two exceptional players?

A: Such cases aren’t very common, but when they occur, the panel pays attention to specific moments to arrive at a final conclusion.