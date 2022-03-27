List of Top 5 Best Online Cricket Betting Apps in India

Carter Kenny | 12:00am GMT 27 March 2022

Looking for a quality cricket betting app in India? Here are the top 5 best online cricket betting apps for Android and iOS devices that provide the best deals on the popular sport in India. The gambling experience and comfortable conditions for making deals are provided to you.

Rating of Best Cricket Betting Apps in India

We have made it easy for you and collected 5 most reliable and quality mobile platforms that can be downloaded on Android and iOS. The experts have carefully selected the apps where you can bet on cricket at high odds on hundreds of markets. To do this, they checked many selection criteria:

License;

Support service;

Bonuses;

Availability for devices;

Payment systems;

Design and structure of the app.

The top 5 best cricket betting apps are the following brands:

PariMatch; Bet365; BWin; LeoVegas; 22Bet.

They are popular in India and support money transfers in rupees. And they also offer bonuses for registration, deposits and active play!

Review of Cricket Betting Apps

Having tested the betting services downloaded to smartphones with Android and iOS operating systems, we highlighted their main features, advantages and disadvantages.

Parimatch

A world-renowned bookmaker, established in 1994. Has one of the highest ratings for betting on cricket from a cell phone. Apart from betting on cricket, customers of the platform can bet on dozens of other sports disciplines. Indian players are encouraged to download the app on Android from the official Parimatch website, and on iOS from the App Store. The download is completely free.

The design of the application is simplified as much as possible to ensure a comfortable game on a small screen. The player will be able to quickly go to the cricket betting and get a lot of detailed information about the upcoming and current matches. The PariMatch mobile app only takes up 66 Mb of phone memory.

Pros:

Large selection of sporting events and wide cricket coverage;

Easy payment systems in India;

Intelligently structured interface;

Safe payment services;

Fast information update;

Prematch and Live betting at high odds;

Regular bonuses and promotions.

Bet365

Another major company that is in demand not only in India, but also in other countries around the world. Both IPL, Twenty20 Big Bash, and many other bets are available for cricket. And the most popular matches can be watched live on video streaming. If you have any problems, the cricket betting app Bet 365 has 24/7 online chat.

Pros:

Adaptive interface;

A huge selection of sports disciplines;

A large spread for cricket;

Live streaming on popular matches.

BWin

One of the oldest bookmakers, founded in 1999. Today, the betting company is rightfully included in the lists of the best institutions for sports betting. Betting app works under licenses of the British and Gibraltar Commissions.

There are more than 35 sports in the mobile app, including cricket. Bet365 gives you the ability to adjust your bets and monitor them online. And thanks to the automatic withdrawal feature, the player can specify a limit, when reached, the money will be automatically withdrawn from the game balance.

Pros:

Easy-to-use interface;

Live streaming;

The options “In the game” and “Multibet”;

Automatic withdrawal of winnings;

Online chat available 24 hours a day.

LeoVegas

Has one of the best mobile apps with a quality design, intuitive navigation and a wide variety of cricket betting options. iOS device owners can download the app from the App Store marketplace, while for Android phones the download link is available on the official LeoVegas website.

On cricket, you can bet either before the match or during the match in the Live section. But live video streaming in the mobile app is not provided. It is impossible not to write about the fact that the program requires a lot of free space in the memory of smartphone. But there is a separate blog, which tells useful tips and secrets of betting on cricket, taking into account the characteristics of different tournaments.

Pros:

Informative and interactive mobile client;

Maximum detailed cricket betting list;

Prompt updating of information for live betting.

22Bet

A well-known operator in India providing online betting cricket services. It operates legally and is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Commission. Stylish design and a huge selection of sports events will make you stay on the site as long as possible. As for the focus specifically on cricket, it is impossible to confirm. For other sports in the 22Bet mobile app, the number of offers is no less.

You can download the application not only for iOS and Android, but also for personal computers. For those who prefer a quick bet on cricket, there is an option to bet in real time. The Betting app handles money transactions in rupees, which is very convenient for Indian customers.

Pros:

High odds;

Professional support service;

A large selection of outcomes on cricket matches in the live section.

Conclusion

The Indian gambling market is full of interesting cricket and other sports betting apps. But we have introduced you to the best of them where rupees are accepted and popular tournaments such as IPL, World Cup and other competitions are published.