Linebet Bangladesh App Review | Apk for Android & IOS

William Tate | 9:39am BST 22 October 2022

The international betting company offers betting not only on the website but also via the Linebet app for smartphones. The mobile app allows access to the gaming services wherever the internet is available. It has loyal system requirements: it will work on virtually all portable devices released after 2016.

About the Linebet App

Especially for Bangladeshi bettors, a feature-rich mobile app has been developed that is supported on both iOS and Android devices. It can be used for betting, lottery draws, casino games and live dealer games. In the betting sections, there are match centres with detailed statistics and live streaming of sporting events.

The table shows the most important information about Linebet Bangladesh app:

App version 1.3 ​​Installed application size 88 MB Installation price Free of charge iOS version 9.0 Android version 6.0 ​​Languages Bengali, English, Hindi Services Sports betting, virtual sports, sweepstakes, video slots, live dealers, lotteries

More information on the app’s specifications and features can be found here: linebetbdapp.com.

Linebet App for Android

For the most part, Linebet app for Android is equipped with the same functionality as the company’s official website. Players are offered sports forecasts, betting on politics, virtual sports, TV shows, weather and virtual sports. The developers have created a software with a familiar and clear navigation, so the operation is easy even for inexperienced users.

Download and Install the Linebet App for Android (apk) in 4 Steps

The Linebet apk download is easy, but it may not be the first time you download it and it will take a few more steps to get it working. If this is not your first time downloading the app from Google Play, please follow the instructions:

Step 1 – Open the mobile site. Go to the Linebet welcome page in your smartphone browser.

Step 2 – download the installer. Click on Linebet app link at the bottom of the screen and confirm the software download.

Step 3 – change the settings. Open the “Security” section on your device and allow installation of apps from third-party sources.

Step 4 – Finish installing the application. Launch the Linebet apk file and agree to unpack it.

System Requirements

There are system requirements you need to consider when installing Linebet Bangladesh. The mobile program works correctly on gadgets with these characteristics:

Operating system: Android 6.0

RAM: 1 Gb

Processor: 1.2 GHz

Internal Memory: 150 Mb

Internet: Wi-Fi/3G/4G/5G

Download the Linebet App for iOS – iPhone and iPad

Linebet has not yet created a software app for iOS devices. So users will not be able to Linebet Bangladesh app download to their iPhone and other Apple devices. A mobile version of the website is available as an alternative platform to play from your phone.

For quick access to your favourite games, we recommend adding a mobile site shortcut to your iPhone screen:

Open the Safari browser on your smartphone; Go to the official Linebet website; Tap the “Share” icon; Use the “Add to home screen” option.

System Requirements

The mobile website launches when you access the betting platform from your handheld device. There is no need to download any special software, so there are no high performance requirements for gadgets. The web client works correctly on iPhones and iPads with 1GB of RAM and 1GHz processor speed and above.

Features to use Linebet App for Android

The design of Linebet mobile app is unobtrusive, with a low-key grayish-green colour scheme. There are no loud colours or banners to distract from the game. The side menu contains links to the main game sections:

Pre-match line-up;

Live betting;

Promotions;

Slot machines;

Live Casino;

Virtual Sports;

Casino games.

Intuitive navigation and lag-free operation are key advantages of the mobile software. Pages load instantly, and changes to the rosters and quotes are updated in a timely manner. Getting access to the desired games and features can be done in two or three taps.

Betting Options

Linebet has created a great lineup for betting, featuring events from 50 sports. Monthly bets are accepted on 40,000 sporting events. Predictions are available both before and during the match. Users can download the Linebet app download to their phone to watch the game live.

The following disciplines are best represented with bets:

Cricket;

Basketball;

Kabaddi;

Football;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Hockey;

Handball;

Baseball; Baseball;

Table tennis; Boxing;

Boxing.

The spread includes not only the standard outcomes, but also additional betting options such as exact score, European handicap, first goal and more.

Cricket App Betting

Much attention is paid to betting on cricket. Predictions are accepted on all prestigious tournaments and leagues, including:

Indian Premier League;

ICC T20 World Cup;

Royal London One-Day Cup;

T20 Blast;

Edgar Premier League 2022;

Twenty20 Challenge;

Ashes Series;

County Championships;

The Hundred;

Premier League SRL.

The selection of markers is excellent: you can bet on the outcome of the match, individual and team totals, and statistical performances.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a safe and comfortable sports betting application, you can download Linebet completely free of charge. The developers have created a universal software that supports all the games and services offered by the betting company. Install it on your smartphone so you can keep your finger on the pulse of the game – keep track of changes to the line-up and the odds, place bets, play machines, make financial transactions and ask for help from technical support.