Lessons Learned From Cricket To Improve Business Management Skills

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 19 April 2020

Cricketers enjoy playing this game from the moment they step their feet into the playing ground. Did you know that this game can help you improve your business management skills? If you are a cricket lover, this piece will take you through what you can take out of cricket and apply it to your business online or offline. Let us have a look at some important lessons below:

Lesson #1- The Preparation Process

Cricket game requires a lot of preparation when bowling, batting, and fielding. For any good performance in any field, preparation is always the key. When starting a business, you need to prepare adequately to be successful. If you are thinking of doing online business, check out this page for more info on the best online business ideas as the start of your preparation process.

The game will help you understand the importance of following rules in any particular field of business. You need some level of discipline in the business including:

• Opening your store/office on time

• Being available during office hours

• Do not just leave everything to your staff.

Cricket teaches you how to be really tight on discipline just like a bowler is expected to be very disciplined while bowling. It also empowers entrepreneurs in terms of time management skills. Cricket players have very limited time to accomplish targets. To be timely in all the aspects of your business is very crucial for its success. Always ensure the timely delivery of goods and services for the sake of your business.

Lesson #2- What you need to do to keep your business going

Consistency- Once you are prepared and you already know what your business requires you to do, what next? From cricket, we learn about being consistent. You need to consistently win games as a team to maintain the top ranking. As an entrepreneur, you have to deliver to your customers consistently to win!

In cricket, a player needs to stay on the wickets and the runs will follow regardless of the duration it takes. Similarly, you need time in business to become a master in the game. The longer you operate your business, the more successful you turn out to be.

Handling pressure – Any cricket player should master the art of pressure handling to play well. A good performance from the players means wins and more wins in the game. Business comes with different types of pressures that you need to know how to manage to win. Besides the normal pressures of delivering on time or paying suppliers, there is a major one known as competition. Be ready to compete in any business and the secret is to stand out from your competition.

Teamwork – Cricket involves a team of players supporting each other towards a common goal. Teamwork in business works the same as in cricket throughout your business success journey.

Achieving targets – Always set targets you need to achieve in business daily, weekly or monthly to be successful in the long run.