Kevin Pietersen's T20 World Cup Team
This year’s T20 World Cup was certainly something special! With the tournament has wrapped up, Betway ambassador Kevin Pietersen has selected 11 of his standout players from the competition. It will be interesting to see who the former England star chooses in the 2022 T20 World Cup!
Mohammad Rizwan
281 runs
Consistent run-scorer at the top of Pakistan’s line-up, who did brilliantly to battle back from illness and score 67 against Australia in the semi-final.
Jos Buttler
269 runs
Magnificent century v Sri Lanka was the highlight of a superb tournament for England’s opener.
Babar Azam
303 runs
Proved once more that he is among the most consistent and best T20 batters in the world.
Charith Asalanka
231 runs
One of several exciting young Sri Lankan players who we can look forward to watching again at next year’s T20 World Cup.
Aiden Markram
162 runs
Solid presence in South Africa’s middle-order and bowled some useful overs with the new ball.
Moeen Ali
92 runs, seven wickets
Very versatile and important member of England’s side, who impressed with bat and ball.
Wanindu Hasaranga
119 runs, 16 wickets
The tournament’s leading wicket-taker with his devilish leg spin, and showed his potential with the bat, too.
Adam Zampa
13 wickets
Wicket-taking ability in the middle overs was one of the key reasons why Australia won the tournament.
Trent Boult
13 wickets
Once again proved his worth to New Zealand with a string of timely and important wickets.
Anrich Nortje
Nine wickets
Becoming a leader in South Africa’s attack after taking more wickets in the tournament than all but five bowlers.
Shaheen Afridi
Seven wickets
Sensational new-ball spell against India set the tone for Pakistan’s tournament.
