Kevin Pietersen’s T20 World Cup Team

Brayden Bracy | 12:10am GMT 21 November 2021

This year’s T20 World Cup was certainly something special! With the tournament has wrapped up, Betway ambassador Kevin Pietersen has selected 11 of his standout players from the competition. It will be interesting to see who the former England star chooses in the 2022 T20 World Cup!

Mohammad Rizwan

281 runs

Consistent run-scorer at the top of Pakistan’s line-up, who did brilliantly to battle back from illness and score 67 against Australia in the semi-final.

Jos Buttler

269 runs

Magnificent century v Sri Lanka was the highlight of a superb tournament for England’s opener.

Babar Azam

303 runs

Proved once more that he is among the most consistent and best T20 batters in the world.

Charith Asalanka

231 runs

One of several exciting young Sri Lankan players who we can look forward to watching again at next year’s T20 World Cup.

Aiden Markram

162 runs

Solid presence in South Africa’s middle-order and bowled some useful overs with the new ball.

Moeen Ali

92 runs, seven wickets

Very versatile and important member of England’s side, who impressed with bat and ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga

119 runs, 16 wickets

The tournament’s leading wicket-taker with his devilish leg spin, and showed his potential with the bat, too.

Adam Zampa

13 wickets

Wicket-taking ability in the middle overs was one of the key reasons why Australia won the tournament.

Trent Boult

13 wickets

Once again proved his worth to New Zealand with a string of timely and important wickets.

Anrich Nortje

Nine wickets

Becoming a leader in South Africa’s attack after taking more wickets in the tournament than all but five bowlers.

Shaheen Afridi

Seven wickets

Sensational new-ball spell against India set the tone for Pakistan’s tournament.