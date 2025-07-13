Keep An Eye On These Cricket Nations: The Game Is Spreading Fast

Jayden Kingsford | 12:00am BST 13 July 2025

There was a time when cricket’s global map was set in stone: England, India, Australia, South Africa, and a few others ruled the roost. The rest? Side notes at best. But that map’s starting to smudge a little, and you can bet sport betting fans are taking notice. It’s not just about the next big Test series anymore: now it’s about who’s getting into the game and how fast they’re picking it up.

Some countries are well on their way. Others are just starting to build a pitch. But make no mistake, cricket’s growth curve isn’t slowing down. And if you care about the future of the sport (or just want a better edge when betting on an underdog), now’s the time to tune in.

Nepal: Cricket in the Mountains, and in the Streets

Nepal isn’t just growing the game – it’s living it. Local stadiums in Kathmandu fill up with fans even when the matches don’t feature global stars. Social media clips of young spinners and big-hitting openers go viral on South Asian channels almost weekly. The national team is scrappy, fearless, and starting to earn real wins.

They’re not a novelty act anymore. There’s real structure now, from grassroots coaching to packed domestic tournaments. The talent pipeline? Legit. The enthusiasm? Off the charts. And if you’ve watched any of their recent white-ball games, you’ve probably caught yourself thinking: these guys could pull off an upset.

The US: More Than Just a Side Hustle

Here’s a fun contradiction: in the land of touchdowns and home runs, cricket is finding a foothold. Sure, Major League Cricket (MLC) got off to a flashy start with international names, slick marketing, and shiny stadiums. But what’s more interesting is the slower burn behind the scenes, with academies popping up in California, leagues gaining traction in Texas, and a growing number of American-born players choosing cricket over baseball.

Add in the 2024 T20 World Cup hosting duties and the cross-pollination from South Asian expat communities, and the US starts looking less like a sideshow and more like a future wildcard. For sport betting fans, it’s still early days, but that’s when the odds get fun.

Germany and Brazil: Breaking the Mold

Germany’s cricket scene used to be confined to weekend matches between expats and diplomats. Not anymore. A wave of migration brought the game to city parks and clubhouses across the country, and now there’s a structured league system backed by the ICC. The Germans have funding and discipline, which help them build a foundation that could support a real national push.

Brazil, on the other hand, is doing it with flair. Cricket in Brazil is grassroots-driven, often tied to youth programs and women’s development initiatives. The Brazilian women’s team has become something of a symbol: not the most powerful, but passionate and technically sharp. They’ve already upset more established sides, and their journey is only picking up steam.

The Philippines: A Work in Progress With Real Promise

The Philippines might not scream “cricket nation,” but watch this space. There’s a bubbling expat scene, and efforts are underway to bring cricket into local schools. Indoor cricket facilities have started showing up in urban hubs like Manila. It’s mostly about awareness, but that’s how it started everywhere else.

Their team’s appearances in Asian qualifiers may not grab headlines, but there’s genuine athleticism and raw talent. If investment meets consistency, the country could surprise a few people.

Quiet Moves, Big Potential

And then there are places like Rwanda, Mexico, Bhutan. You won’t find them on the World Cup calendar just yet, but their names keep popping up – qualifiers, ICC development programs, community cricket festivals. Every cricket nation starts somewhere, and these are the somewheres to keep an eye on.

Even Zambia deserves a quick shout. There’s clear interest at the community level, especially in school-age programs. But progress has been uneven, held back by administrative resets and resource gaps. Still, the passion’s there. If the structure catches up, Zambia could easily get back into the conversation.

So, Why Should You Care?

Because this isn’t just feel-good global expansion, it’s setting the stage for a new kind of cricket. One where sport betting isn’t limited to the same handful of teams, where international tournaments get real wildcard energy, and where fresh talent breaks the monotony of recycled matchups.

More teams mean more formats, more matchups, more chances to win. It also means new styles of play, new homegrown heroes, and new stories to follow. Remember when Afghanistan was the underdog? Now they’re upsetting big names and producing world-class spinners. That evolution could repeat itself in any of the countries above.

Cricket is becoming less about where it was born and more about where it’s growing. And if you’ve been watching long enough, you know that the future of the sport has always belonged to the bold.