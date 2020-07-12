Is India’s Fast Bowling Renaissance Real This Time?

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 12 July 2020

Under the stewardship of skipper Virat Kohli, India’s men national team have established several records. This has happened in both formats with the team at one point sealing the number one position of the ICC World Test Rankings for Teams in 2019. Today, the team stands behind Australia and New Zealand in Men’s Test Team Rankings.

The team might have floundered at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England, but it has continued performing excellently in ODI and t20. While the team boasts of talent all-round, the batting skills of the team have been instrumental in driving this success.

As the cricket world enjoys a renaissance, India is at the forefront of this revolution. Could this be the motivation the Men in Blue need to reclaim their position at the top of the game?

Indian Amazing Bowling Capacity

The Indian team boasts some of the best bowlers to walk the greens. The team’s test bowling records are at par with the best, and this is something even the best analysts agree about.

In 2017 the Men in Blue were involved in 11 Tests, winning 7 of these. In 2018, they played 14 Tests and won seven. In all these victories, it was the team’s bowling section that contributed a lot.

The bowling unit consists of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Of these players, Bumrah, Sharma and Shami have been the most influential.

While at home, spinners have played a greater role, pacers have had a bigger impact away from home. The contribution of pacers has been seen in big matches against South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. The same top performance was seen against Sri Lanka and other top teams.

Among the fastest bowlers in the world today, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah which highlights the bowling potential in the Indian team. The uncapped pacer Prasidh Krishna is also about to break into the national team according to the skipper Kohli.

Fast Bowling on the Rise

Recent remarks attributed to former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop who’s now a commentator have highlighted the revolution going on in Indian cricket. Bishop contends that the country is leading a renaissance across the cricketing world with more focus on fast bowling.

The commentator posits this is a golden age of fast bowling and it’s easy to see why he thinks India is leading this revolution. With the likes of Bumrah, Yadav, Sharma and Shami in one team, you cannot ignore this fact.

Looking at other teams across the cricketing world, dominant players are fast bowlers with the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood (England), Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood (Australia). Pakistan has the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, South Africa has Kagiso Rabada, and the Kiwis have Adam Milne.

Time for India to Rise? Final Thoughts

India has always boasted amazing talent in its ranks, but today, there’s something more about the style of play the team has. Magnificent bowlers now drive the team’s world-class performances and it’s easy to see why there’s a lot of excitement about the current crop of players. The mix of experience, excellent leadership, spinners and pacers, young blood will drive the Men in Blue to the apex.