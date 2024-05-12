Ireland vs Pakistan t20 2024 fantasy projections

As the Ireland vs Pakistan T20 series of 2024 gears up for its final match, cricket fans eagerly anticipate another great match. The series is tied at 1-1 after two exciting games. Ireland pulled off a surprising victory in the first match, winning by five wickets thanks to a fantastic performance from Andy Balbirnie. In the second match, Pakistan bounced back strongly, chasing a hefty target of 193 runs in 16.5 overs with only three wickets down.

The final match, scheduled for May 14, promises to be thrilling. Both teams are determined to win the series, and players from both sides are expected to give their best. Fantasy cricket fans are in for a treat as they try to predict which players will stand out and lead their team to victory. The Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin will be the stage for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to this closely contested series.

Match Overview and Context

Ireland and Pakistan are gearing up for a crucial T20 series, serving as vital preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June, hosted by the West Indies and the United States. Winning this series will be a significant confidence booster with both teams in the same group for the World Cup.

Pakistan comes into this series under scrutiny for its recent performances and strike rates. Despite being a full-member team, it hasn’t set a 200-run target while batting first since 2022. Additionally, Pakistan’s recent record isn’t impressive, with only three wins out of its last ten games, two of which were against a weaker New Zealand side.

On the other hand, Ireland is in decent form, winning three out of its last six matches. Ranked 11th in the ICC T20 rankings, it will look to capitalize on its recent momentum. Pakistan, ranked seventh, remains the favorite, but Ireland’s recent performances suggest it could provide stiff competition.

Key Players to Watch

The best betting sites have released their odds for the final game of the Ireland vs. Pakistan T20 series, and they favor Pakistan to win due to Pakistan’s strong comeback in the second game and overall higher ranking in T20 cricket. However, key players from both teams will play crucial roles in determining the outcome of this decisive match.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam

The cornerstone of Pakistan’s batting lineup, Babar Azam has been under fire for his strike rate. However, his confidence is bolstered by an excellent PSL season.

Although he’s been dismissed cheaply in the first two games, Babar is determined to make a strong comeback in the decisive third match. His batting average of 40.84 in T20Is and his role at the top of the order make him a crucial pick for fantasy cricket enthusiasts.

Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan has also faced criticism for his strike rate. Despite this, he showed his class in the second T20, helping Pakistan level the series.

Rizwan’s performance is vital for the team’s success and maintaining his spot as an opener. With a batting average of 50.38 in T20Is, Rizwan remains a key player to consider for fantasy teams.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

The series’ leading wicket-taker, Shaheen Afridi, has claimed four wickets at an average of 18.75. His ability to strike early in the innings makes him a valuable asset for any fantasy team. His current form suggests he will continue to threaten the Irish batsmen in the final match.

Ireland:

Paul Stirling

The experienced captain of Ireland, Stirling‘s aggressive batting style and experience are crucial. He had great success against Pakistan bowlers in PSL last year, and his international strike rate of 135 shows his ability to hit big.

His performance at the top order will be vital for Ireland’s chances and beneficial for fantasy points through quick runs.​

Andrew Balbirnie

Another key batsman for Ireland, Balbirnie’s ability to stabilize the innings and score consistently makes him a reliable choice. He won the Man of the Match award in the first game due to his stellar batting performance. His role will be central in countering Pakistan’s strong bowling attack​.

Summary

As the Ireland vs Pakistan T20 series of 2024 heads to its thrilling final match, fantasy cricket enthusiasts should closely consider recent form to manage their teams effectively. The series, tied at 1-1, sets the stage for an exciting final in Dublin.

When finalizing their squads, fantasy players should focus on current form and recent performances. With so much at stake, the final match promises high rewards for those who make informed choices, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to this closely contested series.