IPL 2020 Winner Prediction

Cricket Web Team | 12:02am BST 12 September 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally here and the wait is over. The tournament has moved to the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 60 games which will be played across 53 days will be played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah behind closed doors. The eight teams look well balanced and with the league moving to the UAE, the home and away advantage goes away.

Looking at the teams, one will certainly look at the Mumbai Indians (MI) and drool over the depth and the resources they have. There are at least 15 players who can walk into the starting XI any day. The batting boasts of some of the biggest T20 hitters in world cricket. The pace attack wears a solid look too Yes, their spin department is slightly thin and isn’t the biggest or the best but they can be effective. Moreover, the other departments cover up for it. MI have won four titles in the last seven seasons. One of the biggest reasons for their success has been the continuity of the players. Also, they know how to win the big moments. Hence, it may be an even year (MI have won every alternate year – 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) but the four-time champions will definitely be one of the big contenders this year as well.

MI are definite favourites but who else can challenge them? If we look at the IPL tips from CricBets the first name that will come to mind is Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MI-CSK rivalry has been one of the biggest in the history of the IPL. Moreover, it is MI who hold the aces and have toppled CSK as many as three times in the final. However, despite the odds being against them, CSK somehow come to the fore and surge ahead. The MS Dhoni-led side just knows how to be successful and be on top. They have some big match-winners and despite the absence of the experienced players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, you just cannot count CSK out.

Year after year, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) name pops into this discussion. However, year after year, they flatter to deceive. They’ve had a horrendous time in the last three seasons, finishing with the wooden spoon twice. The problem for them has been there is barely anyone apart from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers standing up and delivering on a consistent basis. Death bowling has been a huge issue for them as well. But this time around, things seem different. They’ve tried to plug most of these holes and have a balanced squad. There are some big superstars in all departments and RCB might well be the team to watch out for this season.

There is no doubt MI and CSK will be the top favourites in most people’s list but don’t rule RCB out either. While there is a possibility of seeing MI retain their title and becoming the second team to successfully defend an IPL title, but we might see a new champion crowned as well. Not only RCB, but Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are looking good too and have some impact players who can turn the game in no time. Thus, watch out for them as well.