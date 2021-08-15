Introduction to Cricket Betting & The Markets Within It

J Media Sales | 12:01am BST 15 August 2021

If you’re looking to bet on cricket, this blog post is for you! We’ll explain how the market works and give you some pointers on what to look out for in addition to recommending some cricket betting sites. Cricket betting is a unique form of wagering because it’s not just about the team that wins or loses but also about how many runs are scored in each inning. This can make things tricky so we’ve compiled a list of tips below.

What’s more, there are plenty of other types of bets you can place while watching live cricket games including predicting who will be named man-of-the-match at the end as well as guessing which team will score first. Read on to find out more!

These days, betting on cricket is bigger than ever. It’s such a popular sport that they even offer bets for its many formats: Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 games. But which one should you bet on? Here are the most popular types of markets to choose from when placing your wagers!

Leading Wicket Taker & Leading Run Scorer

We all know how lucrative batting in the RBI positions can be, but did you realize that betting on a team’s top 3 batters is even more profitable? Plus, when looking at series outcomes and individual match totals for wicket-takers, better to punt.

Series Winner & Match Outcome

A team’s batting order can be a massively profitable bet. If you are able to place your bets on the player who has been scoring at the top of their lineup, such as three or four positions up from bottom, then this is likely going to pay off for you in high dividends. It also pays that much more if they are leading scorer and with every series won or lost it makes even clearer why it was smart betting on wicket-takers like bowlers early on so often during matches and innings.

Highest Opening Partnership

A great way to increase your chances of winning is by researching the individual batsmen who play for the opposing team, and see how they fare against a specific bowler. This will give you an idea on what kind of strategy would be best suited for that particular game–whether it’s with offspinners or left-handers. This coupled with the betting partner when pitted against the opening bowlers will allow you to hopefully find a betting market which offers the greatest value & highest likelihood of a return.

A great example was England vs New Zealand in 2015: Kane Williamson had one hundred percent success when facing spin bowlers from his own team (that means he hit every ball). The other guys fared less well so if there are any outlying statistics like this before playing them then make sure you know about them first!

Final Thoughts

The venue has a major impact on how the player plays and what equipment they want to use. Home teams are statistically better than away ones, which is why home field advantage exists in their favour when playing with loyal fans cheering them on every step of the way.

Researching individual players and teams can help you make smarter bets. For example, do the batters perform better on hard or soft ground? Some of these games may even end in a draw instead of playing until there is one team left standing because it’s impossible to win. It’s also important to select the sports betting site for your needs. For exampe, in the UK you may stick with the big boys like Ladbrokes, Skybet, and Paddy Power. However, if you’re looking for online betting in China it could be worth looking at review sites such as AllVideoSlots before making any decisions.