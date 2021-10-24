Indian Punters Moving from Cricket Betting to Poker

Gianni Sommer | 12:00am BST 24 October 2021

There seems to have been a recent shift within the sports industry which has seen a number of Indian punters switch from betting on cricket to poker.

At first, there may appear to be no apparent reason as to why this is to case, but on further inspection, there are a plethora of reasons why this phenomenon is occurring, which is exactly what we are going to be discussing in this article.

In this article, we will be going through what has caused the recent shift of people moving from betting on cricket to now betting on poker.

More Opportunity & a Bigger Audience

There’s no question that poker has a much bigger audience compared with cricket.

There are always constant events happening within the poker industry, and there is always something to look forward to around every corner.

When it comes to betting and gambling, there really isn’t a better sport out there than poker. Poker has always reigned supreme when it comes to betting sports, and this leads to poker having much more opportunity as well as a big audience.

In turn, this means the atmosphere people have when playing Poker Online with money in India is just more preferable over when doing exact same thing with cricket.

Excitement is the Name of the Game

Poker has a lot of different twists and turns that can occur within a game, and there is quite a lot of skill one can obtain in order to have better odds at winning at poker.

Because of this, a game can suddenly be won or lost almost instantly, which just cannot be said for cricket. In turn, this makes poker the superior game for betting, as it just ends up being way more exciting to watch and bet on.

There is a good reason why poker is so widely played, and it almost seems as if poker is the best game at drawing people in and hooking them, meaning people just keep coming back for more and more.

Of course, if a game is more fun, then there is a good reason for people to switch betting on its less fun counterpart.

Overall. People just get excited when betting on poker instead of cricket, and that is more than another reason to see people switch from one sport to another.

Once one factors in all the reasons we mentioned throughout this article, the reasons as to why people seem to be shifting from betting on cricket to poker start to become apparent.

To sum up, poker is just the better and more exciting sport to bet on. There is a much larger community surrounding poker when compared to cricket, and there are way more opportunities out there for people to get involved. That all goes without mentioning the fact that poker usually has more enticing prizes and better rewards, which is something that can have a huge effect on which sport one chooses to bet on.