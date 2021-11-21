Important factors cricket bettors should consider before they start punting

Andrew Jason | 12:01am GMT 21 November 2021

If you are tired of wagering on football and the other popular sports, one of the options that you should definitely take a look at is cricket. This is one of the fastest-growing sports in Asia, which means that millions of people tune in to watch their favorite teams and players on a daily basis. That’s why you can punt on cricket on almost every online betting operator, including brands that are not accessible in Asia.

Even though wagering on this sport is easy, there are some things that you have to keep in mind before you give it a try. Here are some of the important factors that cricket bettors should take into consideration.

Unless you choose one of the better cricket betting sites, you won’t have access to a live streaming option

One of the reasons why some people prefer to bet online instead of visiting a land-based bookmaker is because of the live betting options. Having the chance to wager on matches in real-time is exciting and can be rewarding, as long as you know what you’re doing. With that being said, unless you use these betting sites for cricket ranked by efirbet, finding an iGaming operator that offers a live streaming feature for this sport is not going to be easy. Even though there might be a few brands that provide this feature, you have to spend countless hours until you find them.

Every online bookmaker offers an In-Play section where you could wager on live cricket events. However, only a few brands have a live streaming feature that includes cricket matches from India and several other countries. Needless to say, having access to a live stream while wagering is should have a positive impact on your results.

Unlike football, cricket is a sport that has different formats

If you decide to punt on soccer, the rules stay the same, regardless if you bet on Serie A, the FIFA World Cup, or any other big event. However, this is not the case when it comes down to cricket. That’s why most of the betting sites for cricket ranked by Efirbet will provide you with more information about the different formats.

Speaking of the devil, there are several options that you may have the chance to test. The first one is known as a “Test Match”, which is a game played over the course of around five days. Some people prefer these types of cricket matches because they can bet on either team to win or that the game will end in a draw.

The second popular format that you may come across is known as “One Day Cricket”. As its name suggests, this game is played in one day, and it has 50 overs per team. If that doesn’t seem interesting, you can also experience the T20 cricket format, which has become popular in the last twenty years.

Regardless of which cricket format you choose, you need to have a betting strategy to be successful. This means that it is a good idea to learn more information about the teams, check the most appropriate markets, and so on.