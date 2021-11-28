Iconic Ashes moments can get everyone hooked

Bethany Lackey | 12:00am GMT 28 November 2021

Will we see something dramatic in the upcoming Ashes series?

As we’ll see throughout this article, The Ashes series has provided many iconic moments during its long and varied history. From an English perspective, many fans are dreaming of a successful winter down under even if they all believe it’s a tall order. One particular cricket betting website seems to suggest that Australia are strong 3/10 favourites to keep the Urn at home.

However, following his exploits at the previous series, some of the latest cricket tips indicate that the inclusion of Ben Stokes in the squad could have a positive impact on England’s chances. Who will ever forget his contribution in one famous match from the last series?

A memorable Sunday afternoon at Headingley

Whilst England didn’t manage to regain the Ashes in 2019, one of the highlights from the series came on day four of the third test.

After some awful batting throughout the second innings, England collapsed to 286/9 and still needed 362 to win. Stokes then took it upon himself to drag his side back to the series. He ultimately won the match with a boundary, sending the fans in Leeds crazy and giving England some hope of retaining The Ashes.

Botham’s Ashes

The above wasn’t the first ‘miracle of Headingley’. This moment and match are still spoken about by fans of the sport.

By the time the third test of the 1981 Ashes came along, England were trailing and struggling to get a foothold in the series. Step forward all-rounder Ian Botham. His remarkable batting and bowling figures brought his side back into the series This inspired everyone within the team and unlike in 2019, England would go on to win the Ashes.

The best test in Ashes history?

We have already mentioned the memorable 2005 series once. The summer of cricket was encapsulated by the sheer drama and tension on display in the second test.

England had lost the first match of the series and went into this knowing they needed to win. Australia had to chase a big total and early dismissal of their stars meant many thought England would see it through comfortably. They needed a fairly substantial 107 runs with only two wickets in hand. However, these Australian tailenders stood firm for a period. After a nervy period for the home side, they just edged it. The celebrations in the crowd summed up the feeling of an entire nation.

The pinnacle of the sport

Test matches between England and Australia are seen as the pinnacle of the sport. This ultimately means that moments from the series can extra weight amongst fans of the sport and the general public. A player like Ben Stokes can once again become a hero for the general population if he replicates his performances from 2019.