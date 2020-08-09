ICC Super League to Serve as Qualifier for 2023 World Cup

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am BST 09 August 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the ODI Super League will serve as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India. This decision comes after questions about the relevance of the Super League with the intention of bringing some much-needed context to ODI cricket. ODI cricket has a lot to live up to with the increasing popularity of T20 and Test cricket.

What to Expect

The Super League will feature 13 teams — the Netherlands, who qualified for the SL by winning the World Cricket Super League 2015-17, and the 12 ICC full-time members (Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe).

Each side will play four home matches, and four away matches in a three-match series. To break it down, each team will play matches against eight of the other 12 teams in a series comprising three ODI matches. All in all, one team will play 24 matches in total during the League’s duration, meaning that all teams will have more than enough opportunities to prove themselves in the competitive world of professional cricket. Similarly, avid sports bettors will have an abundance of opportunities to wager on their favorites.

Moreover, each team will receive 10 points for a win, five points for a tie, no result, or abandonment, and zero points for a lost game. If there are two or more teams with the same number of total points earned, the League will apply predetermined criteria to break the tie.

The first Super League match will take place in Southampton between the world champions, England and Ireland. The exact date of the first match has not yet been revealed, but many fans expect it to be soon, so keep an eye on the schedule.

What’s Next?

The seven teams with the highest scores on the final table will advance to play at the World Cup in India. Keep in mind that India qualifies directly for the World Cup because of its host duties. Ultimately, eight teams will move on to play in the World Cup 2023.

Since the World Cup in India has ten open slots, there will be two team slots left to be filled. For that reason, the remaining five teams that didn’t make the first cut, will join five Associate teams and compete in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The two finalists of this qualifier event will join the previously mentioned eight teams at the World Cup in India.

Keep in mind that not all ODIs scheduled in one calendar year will be part of the Super League. The ICC has already identified the cricket matches that will be part of the Super League.