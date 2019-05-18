ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England or India

James Nixon | 12:29am BST 18 May 2019

On 14 July we’ll find out the 2019 ICC World Cup winners at Lord’s. Will it be the hosts? Will it be India who host the next one? It’s going to be a great tournament with plenty of twists and turns, but, as always, there can only be one victor. India are in fact second favourites behind England to go all the way. If you fancy putting a bet on them to win it, make sure you use legal indian betting sites only. Everything’s safe a secure that way.

Both sides are in decent form as we head into an exciting couple of months. Let’s talk about their chances…

England’s Chances

For a start, this could well be the best, and maybe, last chance for England to win the 50 over World Cup. This is because the ECB have decided to do away with the 50 over game. Well, not completely, but it’s being downgraded essentially. We’ll see what happens with that, but don’t expect England to be competing at the top in future World Cups if what everyone thinks will happen happens.

Anyway, England’s chances. They’re good to be completely honest. After sneaking past Ireland and playing ok against Pakistan, it’s difficult to find anyone who can come close to England on their day. If they’re on top of their game, they should make the final at the very least.

England are top of the one-day rankings , and, at the time of writing, have not lost an ODI series since June 2017. It will probably come down to the batting prowess of Root, Buttler, Bairstow and Morgan as to whether they’ll do the home fans proud or not. All four are in the top 20 ICC rankings, and their form will probably determine England’s success in this tournament.

India’s Chances

They’ve won it twice before, and they’ll come very close again this year if they bring their A game. Cricket is the most popular sport in India , which is why they keep producing so many talented individuals. Who are the best two ODI batsmen in the world at the moment? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Who’s the number one ODI bowler in the world right now? Jasprit Bumrah. Three names that will strike fear into any side if they’re playing well. These three guys can win the World Cup alone for India, so they’ll certainly be looking at them to produce the goods.

In the last two ICC Champions Trophies held in England, India fell short as runners up. However, this experience proves that they are more than capable of coping with the conditions in England for this tournament. Write them off at your peril.

England vs India

Edgbaston is the venue for this matchup at the end of June. This might give us an idea of how the final will pan out if both sides get there. However, it’s worth noting that India have a better record when it comes to matches against England at Edgbaston. In the last two meetings in Birmingham between the two sides, India have won both. Let’s not forget, though, that England have won the last two ODI’s against India, which is what really matters as this is, after all, an ODI tournament.

Although it was a test match, England prevailed over India 4-1 last year too in a five-game series. So it could be argued that the hosts have the psychological advantage ahead of June’s matchup. At the time of writing, there’s still some time before the two sides meet, so who knows what injuries could crop up. They will play a significant part in this tournament that’s for sure. Can either side cope with losing one of their star players? Arguably not.